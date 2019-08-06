Titleist's T200 irons boost distance with a new technology

Gear: Titleist T200 irons

Price: $175 each with True Temper AMT Black shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 shafts; $187.50 each with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AM2 graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 17-4 stainless steel body with SUP-10 stainless steel face and co-forged tungsten weights

Available: August 30

Titleist’s 620 MB, 620 CB and T100 irons will be interesting for tour pros and elite amateurs, but among the company’s new offerings, the club that might be best suited to the largest number of golfers is the T200. It is a game-improvement iron designed to create more distance and a higher ball flight while still looking like a better-player’s club.

The T200 replaces the 718 AP3 in Titleist’s iron lineup.

The key to delivering more distance without making the T200 significantly bigger was the addition of the new Max Impact system. It is a piece of silicone polymer positioned behind SUP-10 stainless steel face, which has a thickness of 1.9 millimeters. It is affixed inside the head by a screw that can be seen in the back of the club.

Developed with the help of engineers who design the cores of Titleist’s golf balls, the silicone polymer core compresses as the face flexes at impact. Then the material quickly rebounds and helps the face snap back more efficiently, resulting in more ball speed and distance.

Titleist gave the T200 irons a pair of internal tungsten weights in the heel and toe. They have an average combined weight of approximately 90 grams and help create more stability on off-center hits and lower the center of gravity. The result is more stability and higher-flying shots.

The T200 also has a progressive blade length, which means the long irons are larger than the short irons to make them easier to hit and to give golfers a better sense of feel and precision with their shorter scoring clubs.

With the club at address, golfers will see a relatively thin topline and a moderate amount of offset. The Max Impact system is not visible when a player looks down at the club in the address position.

The sole is slightly wider than the T100 iron, which is designed for better players, and it has pre-wear to help it work through the turf more easily.