Tom Brady's house next to The Country Club for sale at $39.5 million

Tom Brady’s home in Brookline, Mass., is for sale.

The 5-bedroom “one of a kind masterpiece” built in 2015 for the New England Patriots quarterback and his family can be had for $39.5 million, according to its listing with Barrett/Sotheby’s International Realty.

Among the listed features of the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen estate:

5-plus acres of land

3-car garage

Stoned carport and circular driveway that holds up to 20 vehicles.

A dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen and a family room all with generous fenestration.

A recreation room and kids’ play room,

Wine room

Gym and spa – with an implied emphasis on pliability

An outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

The price also includes a 2400 sq. ft. barn-inspired guest home. It features a yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft and natural ventilation. It may or may not have been used as Gronk’s Playhouse.

But perhaps the most-unique offering in this home is its adjacency to the ninth tee and fairway at The Country Club of Brookline.

The fencing and treeline prevent one from walking onto the course from the backyard. But the view and location offers a glimpse into golf history.

The Country Club is the oldest continually-operating country club in the United States and was one of the five charter clubs that formed the USGA. Its 27-hole composite course is ranked No. 26 on the list of Golfweek’s Best 200 Classic Courses in the nation.

The Country Club opened in 1882 and welcomed golf in 1893. It was the site of the historic 1913 U.S. Open won by Francis Ouimet, which gave American golf its first burst of world-wide legitimacy. The Country Club also played host to the 1963 and 1988 U.S. Opens, in addition to a rowdy and rousing U.S. victory in the 1999 Ryder Cup.

Brady and Bündchen applied for membership in The Country Club in 2015 and were finally admitted in 2017.