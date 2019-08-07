Bellarmine golf coach Ernie Denham, 75, dies in fire

The head men’s golf coach at Bellarmine University in Louisville was killed in a fire at a three-story condominium early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Ernest W. Denham, 75, was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. A cause of death is pending.

Denham, who went by “Ernie,” was preparing to start his 18th season at the helm of the Bellarmine golf program, according to a biography on the Bellarmine Athletics website.

Prior to his time at Bellarmine, Denham was the head men’s golf coach at the University of Louisville for 12 seasons, according to a news release from Bellarmine Athletics on Denham’s passing.

“The entire Bellarmine community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy,” said Bellarmine Athletic Director Scott Wiegandt in the release. “Ernie Denham was a beloved member of the golf community and will be mourned by many people, not only here at Bellarmine, but across the state and nation. We ask for thoughts and prayers in this time of loss.”

Maj. Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Division of Fire spokesman, said firefighters responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the fire at a 12-unit condominium.

Cooper added it took crews approximately four minutes to arrive on scene.

The fire was started when a lit candle was accidentally knocked onto a comforter in a first-floor unit, Cooper said.

Denham died in the fire and was found on the third floor, Cooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Among Denham’s accomplishments at Bellarmine were leading the Knights to the finals of the NCAA National Championship in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

As the Bellarmine Athletics news release noted, Denham was “perhaps prouder of his team’s academic prowess.”

The 2017-18 Bellarmine men’s golf team was named as the “Academic National Champion” by the Golf Coaches Association of America, and 14 different golfers for Denham earned All-America Scholar honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Besides his time coaching at the collegiate level, Denham served as executive director of Kentucky Golf Association and Kentucky Section PGA starting in 1977, a role he held for 11 years.

The Louisville native graduated from Seneca High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in math from the University of Louisville, where he also played golf for the Cardinals.

Denham also earned a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements are pending, according to Bellarmine University.