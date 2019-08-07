Bellarmine golf coach Ernie Denham, 75, dies in fire

shares
By: Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal | August 7, 2019 4:44 pm
Bellarmine, College golf, mens college golf, College
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Brooks Koepka seemed to smolder as he watched J.B. Holmes work in the final round of the British Open last month, (…)
Imagine the New York Yankees not showing up for the American League Division Series but still making the World Series and getting some (…)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The prize that Rory McIlroy was focused on Wednesday was more immediate than the FedEx Cup and the $15 million (…)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Last season’s FedEx Cup playoffs were capped by a tournament that Walt Disney would have loved. Tiger Woods held off (…)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Collin Morikawa has hardly had a moment to stop, sit back and appreciate how far he’s come. Since graduating from the (…)
A day after former coach David Leadbetter called out Lydia Ko’s parents for being a major reason for her recent struggles, the former (…)
Tiger Woods played in a modified pro-am ahead of The Northern Trust and the FedEx Cup Playoffs Wednesday at Liberty National in New Jersey (…)
An Oregon man has died after a golf cart crash at Coos Golf Club in Coos Bay. A cart driven by Frank A. Dilworth of Springfield rolled (…)
Suzann Pettersen wants a playing role at next month’s Solheim Cup, and Catriona Matthew isn’t ruling her out. Pettersen, one of Matthew’s (…)
Tiger Woods is a busy man these days. Not only is he preparing for his first stint as captain of Team USA for the 2019 Presidents Cup at (…)
