Eamon's Corner: The FedEx Cup Playoffs still aren't fixed

Imagine the New York Yankees not showing up for the American League Division Series but still making the World Series and getting some free runs on the board.

That makes as much sense as the current FedEx Cup system, which could still use some tweaking.

In his latest installment of Eamon’s Corner, Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch details how the FedEx Cup deliberately underplays what is the most crucial aspect of postseason playoffs in any sport: the threat of elimination.

Watch the latest edition of Eamon’s Corner at the top of this page.