Lydia Ko thanks 'haters' in Instagram story post day after former coach's comments

A day after former coach David Leadbetter called out Lydia Ko’s parents for being a major reason for her recent struggles, the former world No. 1 responded.

Posting a picture of herself on her Instagram story, Ko wrote: “Thank you to the haters for making me stronger and push me to be the best version of myself . . . and thank you to each and every one that have supported me, your love makes a bump feel like a smooth ride.”

Leadbetter’s comments came from a Radio Sport interview after Ko missed the cut in back-to-back major championships over the last two weeks at the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open.

“I hope she gets it back but restoring confidence is never the easiest thing to do. Her parents have a lot to answer for – a case of unbelievable ignorance,” he said. “I’m angry, I’m sad because to me I know what she’s capable of doing. And to see her play like this, it’s just very sad to see.”

This isn’t the first time Leadbetter has been critical of Ko’s parents.

“They tell her when to go to bed, what to eat, what to wear, when to practice and what to practice. And they expect her to win every tournament,” he once said, in addition to pointing out changes Ko has made with equipment, coaching and her caddie.

Ko became the youngest winner in LPGA history after claiming the 2012 Canadian Open title at 15. Three victories in 2014 and five more in 2015 propelled her to the world No. 1 ranking. Her victory at last year’s Mediheal Championship was her first since 2016.

Last weekend at the Women’s British Open, Ko opened with a 4-over 76 and shot 80 on Friday to finish 12 over for 36 holes. The 22-year-old two-time major champion is currently No. 24 in the world with four top-10 finishes this season.