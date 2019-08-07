Surprise! Suzann Pettersen wants to play in the Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen wants a playing role at next month’s Solheim Cup, and Catriona Matthew isn’t ruling her out. Pettersen, one of Matthew’s vice captains, would need a pick to tee it up at Gleneagles as she’s playing in only her second LPGA event since November of 2017 at this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

“Obviously I would love to play,” Pettersen told the Ladies European Tour. “It’s the biggest and best stage in golf. I would love to play, if my game is up to it. It’s hard to really tell and that’s why I would love to play this week just to see – and we are picking the team in a week’s time.

Matthew and Pettersen teamed up to play in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational three weeks ago and missed the cut. It marked the first time Pettersen had played since giving birth to her first child, Herman.

“I played with her and she was impressed and looked like she had not been away,” said Matthew. “She was perhaps a little unsure of how she might play with being out of the game for probably the year and a half she was. I think just from talking to her, she’s kind of got that bug back in her system and is keen to start playing again.”

Matthew went on to say that everyone is still being considered and that much will depend on the “blend of the team.”

“We’ve got a few rookies in there perhaps potentially, so looking at perhaps whether you want foursomes, fourball, adaptable players who can play both formats. Yeah, at the moment, I would say the last kind of probably couple of spots are up for grabs.”

The team will be selected following the Scottish Open. As of now, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall and Anne Van Dam are in off the Solheim points list. Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist are in off the rankings.

Matthew gets four captain’s picks.

Pettersen, who was at the center of controversy four years ago in Germany, withdrew from the 2017 Solheim Cup due to injury and was replaced by Matthew. The 38-year-old has 15 LPGA titles to her credit, including two majors. She has competed in eight Solheim Cups, compiling a 16-11-6 record.

Europe last won the Solheim Cup in 2013.

Pettersen will be playing alongside Celine Boutier and Van Dam in the first two rounds. Matthew will get an up-close view of Solheim hopeful Mel Reid and Hedwall in the early groupings.

Bronte Law, a winner on the LPGA this season, needs a pick to qualify and is as close to a sure thing as it gets. Other players likely on the short list are Celine Boutier, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who has been struggling with a back injury, Pernilla Lindberg and Reid.

A victory at the Scottish Open is worth 70 points, which could bring several other names into the mix off the European points list.

Pettersen’s one of the winningest players in Solheim Cup history and her late bid to play certainly adds more drama to Matthew’s picks.

“I would say she’s looking good, actually,” said Matthew of her vice captain’s form. “I think she’s looking confident. She putted well at the Dow. So it will be interesting to see how she (does) this week.”