U.S. Women's Amateur: Sierra Brooks, Albane Valenzuela became fast friends before their match

WEST POINT, Miss. – Both Sierra Brooks and Albane Valenzuela went into the Round of 64 knowing it would be a tight contest.

“I knew whoever was going to make birdies was going to win,” Valenzuela said of her mindset as she walked on the course at Old Waverly Golf Club on Wednesday.

Both know the accolades each has accumulated over the past year and that they’ll soon begin their senior seasons at Division I colleges. The two grew to know each other well from their practice round on Saturday.

While the 21-year-olds, friends and admirers of the other’s talent, knew the memories from that friendly practice round were history Wednesday morning, they couldn’t help feel a tinge of disappointment that they had to face each other.

“I was like, ‘Of course it works out like this. I really like you and now have to play her.’ But we had to get our game face on … It’s just the way it works with golf and we both know what we want, and at the end of the day we both want to be the one holding the trophy so someone’s got to win that match,” Brooks said. “It’s not really fun and games and time to be friends when it’s time to tee it up.”

“Of course we got matched against each other,” said Valenzuela, the No. 5-ranked amateur and rising senior at Stanford. “She is a phenomenal golfer so I knew it was going to be a really tough match. But the one interesting part of playing with someone you like and you get along with is you know the match will be fair play. Or at least I know she’s the type of player that really respects the game, plays with integrity, she’s very calm and composed on the course and won’t be overly crazy or anything.”

Brooks and Valenzuela were tied for seven of the 17 holes Wednesday with Brooks leading only once after a birdie on No. 5. The match was in question until the 13th hole — what Brooks called the turning point. Brooks mishit a drive out of bounds. There was nothing she could do to avoid the eventual double bogey she carded on the hole.

“Albane, she’s a great player, she doesn’t make any mistakes so you can’t really have a hole like that,” Brooks said after being eliminated, 2-and-1.

Brooks, the runner-up at the 2019 NCAA Women’s Championship behind Maria Fassi and runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur, didn’t play as well as she’s capable of in stroke play Monday and Tuesday. She finished 2-over 146 (74-72) to tie for 45th.

“I wasn’t striking the ball that well and just missing my tee shots,” Brooks said of the first two rounds. “This course, you know, it’s pretty narrow and the rough is really thick and some tee shots are intimidating and my stroke play portion I was just trying to manage it around off the tee. And I got my way around and I knew obviously once I got into match play in this event, anything can happen, and it’s a completely different tournament.”

Brooks, a promising name in college golf ahead of her senior season at Florida, said she’s been been able to recuperate a bit after her marathon junior season, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

The next challenge for Brooks, the No. 15-ranked amateur entering this week’s event, will be LPGA Q-School, which happens to coincide with her first week of classes at Florida.

“I spent a couple months just a little bit of detox and then I got to it with practice and getting just my mind and body right so I could be refreshed for the end of my summer because I have Q-School coming up, and I want to be ready for that,” Brooks said. “I want to make sure I also have all my clubs situated in my bag and just kind of took some time to get everything tightened up.”

Valenzuela’s next challenge will be in the Round of 32 on Thursday against Brynn Walker at 9:05 a.m. ET.