Oregon man dies after golf cart crash on course

UNITED STATES - MAY 15: Golf carts are lined up, waiting to transport players during rain delays, during the final round of the 2005 Blue Angels Class May 15 in Milton, Fl. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Golfweek File

By August 7, 2019 11:17 am

An Oregon man has died after a golf cart crash at Coos Golf Club in Coos Bay.

A cart driven by Frank A. Dilworth of Springfield rolled over after it headed down a steep embankment at the club on Saturday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

Attempts by onlookers and EMTs to revive Dilworth, 50, via CPR on site were unsuccessful, KPIC reported. A passenger suffered minor injuries. KPIC also reported that police said there was no evidence that the driver was impaired.

“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, and offers condolences to Mr. Dilworth’s family,” the sheriff’s office said.

