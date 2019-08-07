Rory McIlroy's focus on free dinner, then $15 million FedEx Cup prize

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The prize that Rory McIlroy was focused on Wednesday was more immediate than the FedEx Cup and the $15 million bonus handed out two weeks from now in Atlanta. Instead, McIlroy was all about a free dinner.

During the pro-am at the Northern Trust, the world No. 3 was given a target by his caddie Harry Diamond: shoot better than 3-under on his own ball and the bagman would pick up the tab at a planned dinner with friends on Friday night in Manhattan. A relaxed McIlroy cruised around Liberty National with a couple shots to spare, leaving Diamond likely facing a bill with a comma in a couple days. Diamond admitted he won’t mind if the boss keeps up that scoring pace and wins on Sunday, since his share of the $1.6 million first prize would cover the tab at New York’s finest eateries.

That $15 million prize wasn’t too far from McIlroy’s thoughts though. And he seemed ambivalent about the latest tweak to the playoff format that means the points leader entering the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta will begin at 10-under-par before a shot has been hit, with the players right behind him getting lesser head starts on the rest of the field. “The way it was before, if you’re in the top 5, you controlled your own destiny. You win the tournament; you win the FedExCup, where that might not happen this time around,” he said. “You could shoot the lowest score of the week but still not walk away with the first prize.”

But he did admit the unusual change will bring some clarity. During his pro-am round, McIlroy shared a joke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan that Golf Channel’s Steve Sands will at least be spared having to use a whiteboard to explain the many complicated scenarios possible as the final round unfolds at the Tour Championship.

“At least people know where they stand. You know, there’s a lot of times where even when I was in contention to win, I didn’t,” he explained. “It simplifies it. It simplifies it for us and we know where we stand, and it simplifies it for the people that are watching it on TV. Steve Sands doesn’t need to stand up there and give you all of these mathematical equations about what needs to happen and whatever.”

So is that an overall thumbs up? Maybe. “In a way, it’s good, but at the same time, you know, someone in my position that’s in that top five, you knew what you needed to do, where now, you’re sort of depending on what other people do, as well,” he said noncommittally.

One thing that McIlroy is not the least ambivalent on: slow play. While he may trail only Brooks Koepka in FedEx Cup points, McIlroy is in lockstep with his rival on the need to tackle the Tour’s slowpokes. “I don’t think it’s fine to do nothing because it’s genuinely a problem in our game. It starts at our level because people try to emulate us. I’ve heard stories of college events and how long they take. There’s no reason why it should take that long,” he said.

He offered up a fix that amounts to something just less than zero tolerance. “I think the guys that are slow are the guys that they get too many chances before they are penalized. So it should be a warning and then a shot,” he explained.“It should be you’re put on the clock and that is your warning, and then if you get a bad time while on the clock, it’s a shot. That will stamp it out right away. I don’t understand why we can’t just implement that. We are not children that need to be told five or six times what to do. OK, you’re on the clock, OK, I know if I play slowly here, I’m going to get penalized and I think that’s the way forward.”