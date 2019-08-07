Tiger Woods gives us an early look at his Presidents Cup team, but who's missing?

Did Jordan Spieth take this photo? That might be one of the best reactions on Twitter to this shot Tiger Woods posted on social media giving us an early look at his Presidents Cup squad – plus a few extras thrown in.

From left to right that’s Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Tiger, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie and Billy Horschel.

“Excited to get prep for @presidentscup going. It’s going to be a big two weeks for these guys. Let’s get to work,” Tiger wrote.

Heading into this week’s Northern Trust, here are the top eight by points.

Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas Xander Schauffele Matt Kuchar Webb Simpson Bryson DeChambeau Patrick Cantlay

The top eight through the BMW automatically make the team with four captain’s picks to be named in November.

The next eight:

9. Gary Woodland

10. Tony Finau

11. Rickie Fowler

12. Tiger Woods

13. Chez Reavie

14. Phil Mickelson

15. Charles Howell III

16. Kevin Kisner

The Presidents Cup will be held Dec. 13-15 at Royal Melbourne.