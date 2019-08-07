What Tiger Woods said Wednesday before The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods played in a modified pro-am ahead of The Northern Trust and the FedEx Cup Playoffs Wednesday at Liberty National in New Jersey before speaking with members of the media.

He limited his play Wednesday due to some back stiffness, a day after he played nine holes with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III.

Woods has only played 12 rounds of competitive golf since his historic win at Augusta National on April 14. Woods finished T-9 at The Memorial and T-21 in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the British Open. Currently, he is 28th in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Northern Trust will be just the 11th professional event for Woods during the 2018-19 season – not counting the Hero World Challenge and his “Match” with Phil Mickelson. Woods played in 18 events in the 2017-18 season, plus the Ryder Cup and the Hero.

Woods is captain of the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. The event will be held at Royal Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 12-15. There will be eight spots guaranteed and four captain’s picks. Currently, Woods is 12th in the Presidents Cup points standings.

Here are some of the highlights of what he had to say:

On his limited play in the pro-am:

“It’s best to be smart about it. Like I did pre Augusta when I chipped and putted for nine holes.”

On his new normal:

“I learned a lot last year by playing too much. Coming back from my procedure and not knowing what to expect, I pushed it pretty hard. I’ll never do that again. I have cut back the schedule quite a bit and that’s the challenge now because I cut the schedule back but the problem was that the season changed. So now we’ve got a more condensed season and we’re trying to figure out how to stay sharp practicing and also have my back feeling good all the time is a challenge.”

On changes in his routine:

“I can’t practice as much as I’d like. I certainly can’t even sniff how much I used to practice. That’s the challenge in trying to build up to events (it’s) more difficult now we have new season that is condensed.”

On how he feels after his modified nine holes Tuesday:

“This is how it is. Some days I’m stiffer than others. Yesterday I was out there hitting it great. Driving with out there with Brooksie and D.J., today I’m stiff. And hopefully I’m not that way tomorrow.”

Here is a video of his news conference: