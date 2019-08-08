Swarm of bees attacks 2 golfers on Phoenix course

A swarm of bees attacked two golfers Wednesday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

The men were hospitalized after being stung several times in face, ears and legs, reports Fox 10 Phoenix.

The TV station said the bee swarm was triggered after one of the golfers hit a beehive near the sixth hole. The course called in a beekeeper to remove the hive.

“They were pulling up for their second shot, so I wasn’t quite with him [when] they came up and said, ‘Call 911,'” Gary Wolf said. “Somehow, they hit a beehive out there and they were just all over [one of the guys],” Wolf told Fox 10. “The other guy pulled him out of there — his face was just covered with bee stings . . . His club and hat are still out there. And the hat is just coated with stingers sitting in it.”

One of the men stung is estimated to be in his 80s. “He had 20 or 30 [bee stings] in his ear,” Wolf said.

Phoenix Fire Department officials told Fox 10 said the men were being treated at an area hospital but should recover.