Austin Cook dumps caddie Kip Henley after missing FedEx Cup Playoffs

American golfer Austin Cook and veteran caddie Kip Henley have parted ways.

Henley made the news public on his Twitter feed after receiving “the call” from his former boss.

Welp the call came this afternoon that most caddies get from time to time. Cookie and I had a rough year and he’s going with a new guy this fall. No hard feelings on my end. It’s part of the biz. I only wish I could have done more to help. ✌️ — Kip Henley PGA loopr (@KipHenley) August 7, 2019

Cook, 28, struggled on the PGA Tour this past season and closed out with a T-72 at the Wyndham Championship this past weekend. He was 130th in the FedEx Cup standings but will keep his Tour card due to an exemption.

His best finish of the 2018-19 season was a T-4 at the Barbasol Championship. His lone PGA Tour victory came in the 2017 RSM Classic, giving him a Tour exemption through the 2019-20 season.

Cook passed on medical school after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 2013 to make a run at a pro golf career.

As for Henley, he kept his sense of humor on Twitter and even asked his followers to lay off Cook for the decision to part ways.