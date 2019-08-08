Bellarmine remembers Ernie Denham: 'Golf will never be the same in Louisville'

Coach Ernie Denham loved the city of Louisville, youth sports of all ages and levels and, of course, his professional passion — golf.

He wasn’t so fond, however, of vegetables.

“He once told me, ‘I’ve never eaten anything green in my life,’” said John Spugnardi, Bellarmine University’s assistant athletic director for communications.

Spugnardi chuckled Wednesday to remember road trips with Bellarmine’s men’s golf team, having to stop at Burger King so Denham, the Knights’ coach, could secure a Coca-Cola flavored Icee.

Unhealthy, yeah, Denham was known for that.

But he was known for so much more in a 75-year life that tragically ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Denham died of apparent smoke inhalation as a result of a fire in a three-story condominium in The Highlands. A spokesman for the Louisville Division of Fire said the blaze was started when a lit candle was accidentally knocked onto a comforter in a first-floor unit. Denham was found on the third floor in his residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

News of Denham’s death hit hard around Bellarmine and the Louisville golfing community. Denham was a staple. He had coached the Knights’ men’s golf program the past 17 seasons after serving previously in the same role at the University of Louisville.

“He touched thousands of thousands. He stood the test of time,” Bellarmine men’s basketball coach Scott Davenport said. “Golf will never be the same in the city of Louisville without Ernie Denham.”

Davenport, who goes back at least a couple of decades with Denham, said he awoke and heard a radio report Wednesday of a fatal apartment fire at Village Drive.

“Of course, I knew where Ernie lived, and it immediately came to my mind,” Davenport said. “Five hours later, I get a phone call.”

A 1961 Seneca High School graduate, Denham was a college golfer at U of L, where he earned a bachelor’s degree as an honors graduate in mathematics. He’d go on to earn a graduate degree in mathematics from the University of Kentucky while continuing to play in golf tournaments.