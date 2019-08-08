FedEx Cup Points: Big moves made Thursday at The Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Troy Merritt’s opening-round 62 put him in a great position at The Northern Trust and also took him off the bubble in the FedEx Cup point race.

Merritt entered the week ranked No. 72 in FedEx Cup Standings and after this week, only the top-70 players will advance to next week’s BMW Championship. Things are bound to change between now and Sunday evening, but Merritt, an Iowa native, is currently projected to move to fourth in the point race.

Other big movers on Thursday included Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, who began the week at No. 110. The Englishman shot 66 and is projected to climb to No. 70.

The table below shows several notable players who played well and improved their position in the FedEx Cup point race, along with some players who have their work cut out for them on Friday if they want to play next week at Medinah Country Club.