The Northern Trust: World's best beat up Liberty National in 1st round

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The views at Liberty National Golf Club have always been great. But the course, typically, has not been easy.

The first time the PGA Tour visited here, in 2009, no player finished better than 9-under par. And in 2013, only five were able to complete the week double-digits under par.

But with the course softened by heavy rains, and the wind almost completely still on Thursday morning, the first round of The Northern Trust was a completely different story.

The best players in the world weren’t thinking about the trouble that lurks everywhere around this picturesque place. They were trying to hit it right at the flag, because they knew this was an opportunity to make birdies.

“It’s so soft out there, you need to shoot low scores this week to have a chance,” said Rory McIlroy, who finished with a 6-under 65. “Obviously … there are some pretty good players that have shot good scores, so just going to try to have to keep the foot down.”

Take dead aim was the motto on this day, as 11 players in the morning wave of golfers shot 5-under par or better in the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

There were a couple of notable exceptions: World No. 1 Brooks Koepka just couldn’t find any momentum, shooting 1-under 70. And Tiger Woods never looked sharp on the way to a 4-over 75.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Live Blog | Scores | Tiger Tumbles

“We all knew it was soft out here with the rain last night,” Woods said. “I knew I had to go get it, post a low one, and didn’t do it. It’s certainly out there. Certainly gettable. Greens are soft. Fairways are soft. You can play aggressively and not have any real ramifications for playing aggressive.”

Plenty of guys proved that.

Troy Merritt took the early lead, tying the course record with a 9-under 62. Merritt came in ranked No. 72 in the standings, and needed to move into the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship next week.

But most of the golfers who played well Thursday were already well established in that race.

No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an 8-under 63, No. 3 Rory McIlroy shot a 6-under 65, as did No. 9 Webb Simpson and No. 16 Tony Finau. And No. 10 Jon Rahm shot a 7-under 64.

So why did so many of the top players in the game excel on Saturday? Rahm believes it’s because the course favors guys who hit the long ball.

“The rough is not very, very thick,” he said. “We were pretty aggressive off the tee, and you start taking certain lines and hitting drivers everywhere, with a little bit of like a loose attitude knowing that if you miss a couple shots and still have a chance with the rough, it helps out.”

Rahm played in a threesome with Simpson and Johnson, and he said it was helpful seeing his partners make so many birdies — they were a combined 21-under.

“Everything looked easy and we fed off each other,” Rahm said. “One of us was always close and we were trying to get it closer than the next person and making putts. There was a good vibe in the group going on.”

And there were some pretty impressive streaks, too.

Rahm made five birdies in a row in the middle of his round. Johnson made four and Simpson had a stretch of five birdies in six holes.

Johnson knows Liberty National isn’t always so easy. He played in the PGA Tour event here in 2009 and 2013 and the Presidents Cup in 2017, when the course was firm and fast and much different.

“I really like the golf course,” Johnson said. “I think it sets up well for me, and with the conditions — [usually] you’ve got to hit really good shots if you want to get it close to the hole. But with the soft conditions, you can be kind of aggressive.”

But mistakes will still be punished.

Just ask Woods who tugged a 9-iron over the green at the 140-yard. par-3 14th hole — the shortest at Liberty National. He had to take a drop, then he chunked a chip — and muttered a very bad word — before settling for double-bogey five. Woods will almost certainly have to get all the way back to under par on Friday afternoon if he hopes to make the cut.

The good news for Woods, is that the conditions will probably be soft again Friday which could give him a chance if he gets dialed in.

McIlroy said the course was already soggy before Wednesday’s deluge turned it into target practice. And it’s hard to imagine the place will dry out before the end of the weekend. So expect the birdies to keep flowing and the world’s best to keep taking dead aim.

“Look, there’s not much rough out there,” McIlroy said. “So it’s sort of bombs away with the driver and try to get it up as far as you can and go from there. It’s definitely a golf course that you’re going to have to keep being aggressive on this week.”