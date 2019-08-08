Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods struggling early Thursday at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods’ quest for a record 82nd PGA Tour title continues Thursday at the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, The Northern Trust.

Woods cast a shadow of doubt over his outlook at both the Northern Trust and in the playoffs on Wednesday due to stiffness in his back. The 15-time major champion will be playing on an empty course Thursday due to storm damage from earlier in the week. The public is being kept off the property until 10 a.m. ET.

The Big Cat tees off on No. 10 alongside Scott Piercy and J.T. Poston at 7:43 a.m. ET. Follow his round with shot-by-shot analysis below:

Northern Trust: Leaderboard

Hole 6 – Par 5

OFF THE TEE: Driver for TW and this one is right again, hitting a hill in the rough and it appears to have kicked in the bunker.

Hole 5 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Fairway metal here for Tiger and he’s in the thick stuff. Again. Just no consistency.

APPROACH SHOT: Weird stance means Tiger plays this conservatively, and his conservative shot finds the right bunker guarding the green. All things considered, that’s not bad.

AROUND THE GREEN: Solid out from the sand gets tiger inside five feet for a par save. He’s grinding right now, and it has to be exhausting.

ON THE GREEN: Nothing to see here, makes the putt. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4-over thru 14.

Hole 4 – Par 3

OFF THE TEE: Tiger threw a dart here at the pin and he’s inside 10 feet. Would be a solid bounce-back birdie after a bad, bad bogey.

ON THE GREEN: He hits the lip once again, and taps in for par. Great roll that just didn’t have the right line. He just doesn’t have it.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4-over thru 13.

Hole 3 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Fore right! Tiger misses this one way right, and it must’ve hit the path because it kicked to a grassy area with a pretty decent lie. He got lucky here.

APPROACH SHOT: From 119 yards out Tiger throws this one high in the air and it comes to rest 15 feet right of the cup.

ON THE GREEN: He gave this one a good roll but it just misses the cup. Tragedy struck when he hit the lip on his par putt from just a few feet. Bogey. Just poor effort and that derails any momentum he did have.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4-over thru 12.

Hole 2 – Par 3

OFF THE TEE: Solid shot from Tiger here as it finds the green and takes a friendly kick to the left towards the cup. He’ll have a birdie putt from 15 feet.

ON THE GREEN: This one burns the right edge so it’s just a casual two-putt par. Not bad, but consecutive birdies really could’ve jump-started a comeback to even.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-over thru 11.

Hole 1 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: It’s a short par 4, but not reachable. TW takes a fairway metal and just keeps it in the fairway. It was flirting with the trouble to the right, but he’s safe.

APPROACH SHOT: Well THAT’S more like it. From 113 yards out Tiger finally takes advantage of a scoring opportunity and sticks this one inside five feet.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger makes the birdie and makes a move back towards even par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-over thru 10.

.@TigerWoods has struggled on the front nine, but birdied No. 1 as he makes the turn. He's +3 today @TheNTGolf. pic.twitter.com/11TlBEdEV8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2019

Hole 18 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Looks like this drive from Tiger leaked into a fairway bunker on the right side. The inconsistency has been a killer, but it shouldn’t be a surprise. Tiger tempered expectations yesterday and now we know why.

APPROACH SHOT: Not in a bunker, maybe worse. He’s got 179 yards from the taller grass. He seems to have gotten this out pretty clean as far as contact is concerned but it’s a miss to the right.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger found the bunker with that second shot but his out is a solid one, getting to 10 feet from the cup to set up a par save.

ON THE GREEN: Solid stroke there from TW to save par. Maybe that can turn into some momentum to start his second nine after the turn here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4-over thru 9.

Hole 17 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Crushed it. Tiger blitzed this one down the fairway 328 yards setting up a short wedge into the green.

APPROACH SHOT: Nope. That’s not it. He misses this one short and right and it’s flirting with a bunker to the right of the green. Awful miss from just 117 yards.

AROUND THE GREEN: Solid out gets TW inside 10 feet for the par save here. He really can’t afford to drop any more strokes.

ON THE GREEN: He can’t afford another bogey, but it happened anyways. Tiger’s just been terrible with his irons and putter today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4-over thru 8.

Hole 16 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Tiger goes with driver here at the reachable par-4, playing just 303 yards. He’s short and left of the green in the collection area.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger hits a gorgeous bump-and-run into the slope in front of the green and sets up an almost can’t-miss birdie. What a shot.

ON THE GREEN: Oh, no. Tiger just pushes this one right from six feet. You cannot miss that putt when you’re 3-over thru six holes. You just can’t. Disappointing par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-over thru 7.

Hole 15 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: The struggles continue here for Tiger as he finds a fairway bunker off the tee.

SECOND SHOT: Nothing he could do but just punch this back out in the fairway. Distance and his spot in the bunker didn’t equate to being able to reach the green.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s on the green here but he’s not too close. Just doesn’t seem in-tune with his approach shots today.

ON THE GREEN: From 28 feet Tiger hit just about a perfect putt and hits the lip and just comes out of the cup. It was a great looking putt that just didn’t fall.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-over thru 6.

Hole 14 – Par 3

OFF THE TEE: Well. This is … just awful. How was his shot that bad? He’s in the penalty area in some real trouble.

AROUND THE GREEN: He’s in the thick stuff near a TV tower, so he takes his penalty drop for an unplayable shot. His third shot after the drop doesn’t get out of the tall grass, but his fourth does.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger converts the double-bogey putt from inside five feet. Making a 5 from 140 yards is … less than ideal.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-over thru 5.

Hole 13 – Par 5

OFF THE TEE: Yahtzee! Tiger bombs this one 310 yards down the middle of the fairway. He’ll be going for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT: B-e-a-utiful shot here from Tiger. He’s on the green, below the hole and right around 15 feet. Chance for a two-shot swing here after the disappointing bogey on 12.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger’s eagle putt just misses a little left but he cleans up for birdie and gets back to even.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 4.

Hole 12 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Fairway metal here for TW as he chomps on his gum and unleashes a club twirl. Another solid tee shot as this one finds the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Unforced error here as Tiger finds the bunkers to the left of the green. Wasted tee shot. Not good.

AROUND THE GREEN: Remember that Tim Allen movie “Jungle 2 Jungle”? Well, Tiger went bunker-to-bunker here. His fourth shot finds the green and rolls to just outside 2 feet.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger limits the damage to just a bogey, but that could’ve been well worse. Or a birdie if he didn’t blow the second shot.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 3.

Hole 11 – Par 3

OFF THE TEE: 221 yards here today on the par-3 11th. 4-iron finds the green, pin-high and inside 30 feet. Solid swing from TW there.

ON THE GREEN: Speed and line just didn’t match here as this one slips under the hole and misses right by a few inches. Tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2.

Hole 10 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Here we go. Tiger pulls the big stick and finds the left side of the fairway. Solid shot that sets up well on this hole. He’s got a clean look at the green with a front pin placement.

APPROACH SHOT: 306 yard drive leaves 169 yards to the hole. Tiger left this one a little short and left, just off the green. Not a bad shot, but could’ve been better.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger chips this one within a few feet of the cup to set up a par save.

ON THE GREEN: Taps in. Solid par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.