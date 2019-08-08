Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round at The Northern Trust shot-by-shot

Tiger Woods’ quest for a record 82nd PGA Tour title continues Thursday at the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, The Northern Trust.

Woods cast a shadow of doubt over his outlook at both the Northern Trust and in the playoffs on Wednesday due to stiffness in his back. The 15-time major champion will be playing on an empty course Thursday due to storm damage from earlier in the week. The public is being kept off the property until 10 a.m. ET.

The Big Cat tees off on No. 10 alongside Scott Piercy and J.T. Poston at 7:43 a.m. ET. Follow his round with shot-by-shot analysis below:

Hole 10 – Par 4

OFF THE TEE: Here we go. Tiger pulls the big stick and finds the left side of the fairway. Solid shot that sets up well on this hole. He’s got a clean look at the green with a front pin placement.

APPROACH SHOT: 306 yard drive leaves 169 yards to the hole. Tiger left this one a little short and left, just off the green. Not a bad shot, but could’ve been better.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger chips this one within a few feet of the cup to set up a par save.

ON THE GREEN: Taps in. Solid par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.