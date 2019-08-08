Emily Hawkins exits U.S. Women's Amateur with confidence boost

WEST POINT, Miss. – After Emily Hawkins hit her tee shot on her 38th hole of the day at Old Waverly Golf Club, she knew it would be hard to recover.

The shot missed the fairway, hit a tree and then landed in the rough. Four days of clawing her way through matches and outlasting opponents all came down to a long putt to extend the match on the 20th hole in the Round of 16 on Thursday, but Hawkins came up short.

While it stings that Megha Ganne punched her ticket to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Women’s Amateur with the 20-hole win over Hawkins, the 19-year-old from Lexington, N.C., could already see the benefit of her time in West Point, moments after she walked off the course.

Although disappointed, Hawkins was in good spirits Thursday evening. She was proud of her play, still confident in her ability and still a little invigorated over her biggest accomplishment of the week — defeating the tournament’s No. 1 seed on Wednesday.

While she tied with 11 other players as last to make the cut after finishing stroke play T-54 at 3-over 147, Hawkins was given the 64th seed for match play and assigned to face No. 1 seed and co-medalist during stroke play Jiarui Jin in the Round of 64.

Rather than being intimidated after her first two rounds of 74-73, Hawkins buckled down.

“I knew it would be fun to go out there and just kind of have a chip on my shoulder and kind of come out and try to beat the No. 1 seed,” Hawkins said.

That chip packed a punch.

Even with the disappointment of elimination weighing heavily on her Thursday evening, just the mention of her feat of defeating the No. 1 seed 4-and-2 in the first round of match play brought a gleam to her eye.

“I don’t know if there was ever one specific moment (where I knew I could win), but I think I felt really good throughout the round,” Hawkins said. “I thought, ‘I got this,’ and ‘I can do this. I’m playing well, so I like my chances.’”

Jin’s back nine sank her with a double bogey on 10 and two more bogeys on 11 and 16, leading the way for Hawkins to seal the match with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

Hawkins went on to defeat Hailey Borja 3-and-2 in the morning’s Round of 32 after Borja made bogeys on 13 and 14 before her Round of 16 matchup with Ganne.

“I think it just gives me another huge boost of confidence,” Hawkins said of her experience at the Amateur. “It makes me feel like I can do anything and I can play with the best girls and I can compete with them.”

While Hawkins, 19, advanced to the Round of 16 due to her talent and steadiness under pressure, she felt prepared for this year’s event since she played in the 2016 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Although Hawkins missed the cut three years ago, finishing 11-over 153 after rounds of 75-78, playing in the 2016 event at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pa., gave her a settled feeling at Old Waverly.

“I think I kind of knew what to expect and the kind of caliber player I’d be up against and what I’d have to do to make it,” Hawkins said.

Based on seeding alone, it would seem that Hawkins is the Cinderella story at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, but the rising sophomore at Campbell has had an impressive first year playing Division I golf that goes far beyond the cliche. She was named Big South Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year last season — becoming only the third player in league history to accomplish the feat since 1989.

In the 2018-19 season, she also won the 2018 North Carolina Junior Amateur Championship, placed T-8 at the Golfweek Program Challenge in her college debut and third at the Princess Anne Invitational.

While she won’t bring home a trophy from Old Waverly this year, the confidence Hawkins will take is worthwhile for the future.

“I think I have a lot more confidence than I had senior year (of high school),” Hawkins said. “Just playing a lot of different courses, lot of different experiences, I think I’ve gained some confidence.”

The U.S. Women’s Amateur continues Friday with the quarterfinal round. In anticipation of inclement weather in the afternoon, tee times were moved up to 8:15 a.m. ET.

FS1 will have tape-delayed coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET on Friday.