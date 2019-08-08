The Northern Trust: Justin Rose gets hot with his putter as he chases history in FedEx Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — As Justin Rose made his way to the green on the par-3 fourth, one fan following along caught his attention.

“Will you sink that?” the fan asked Rose, who was preparing to face a 37-foot, 10-inch putt.

“Yes,” Rose replied with a smile.

And when Rose’s ensuing attempt curled its way across the green at Liberty National Golf Course and plunked into the bottom of the cup, he leaned back and pointed a finger to the fan. Rose had kept his word.

The 39-year-old built off that birdie, the first of six on the day, to put together a bogey-free 6-under-par 65. After winning the FedEx Cup championship last season, Rose put himself in the mix at The Northern Trust on Thursday through standout putting.

He hopes Thursday’s performance can propel him onward to a second straight FedEx Cup triumph, defending a title no one has successfully defended yet.

“There was a bit of a FedEx Cup curse, wasn’t there, for a while,” Rose said. “Guys who won it had a terrible next season. I feel like I’ve given myself a good opportunity to have a run at it. I’ve made the most of this year, even though I haven’t had my best. I feel like I have a great shot.”

Although the lengthy birdie putts helped Rose get into a tie for fifth through one round, the Englishman was forced to dance out of trouble at times on the front nine. He found a right fairway bunker on six, then proceeded to zig-zag his way down the par-five hole.

He preserved a 2-under before the turn when he put away a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole, despite landing in the right rough on consecutive shots. It was those saves that made a lights-out back nine possible.

“Those putts were huge,” Rose said. “There was one earlier in the round, I think the par-five sixth hole, I was butchering my way down that hole and ended up making an eight-foot par putt there, too. Those were the keys, and that’s why I shot 6 under today.”

Meanwhile, as Rose escaped with a par on the ninth hole, Marc Leishman ran into the most trouble there. A triple-bogey ballooned his score to 5 over before three birdies on the back kept him in the running for the weekend.

And Rickie Fowler, also in their group, appeared poised for a stellar round after three birdies through 10 holes. But bogeys on 11 and 15 cooled down the Oklahoma State product, finishing at 2-under 69.

Rose separated himself from his pairing on the back nine with birdies on four of his last six holes. By the time he got to the 16th green, he inquired to members of the crowd just how close his second shot was to going in. Instead, it hit the flagpole and kicked back, forcing an uncommon two-putt par for Rose.

But Rose finished off his round with birdies on 17 and 18, giving a fist pump as one more tricky putt fell home.

Finishing his first round three shots back of the lead, Rose can take pride in his Thursday performance at Liberty National. He has a long way to go, though, to defend his FedEx Cup title, a possible achievement he admitted would mean “everything” to him.

“The putting was obviously the highlight of the day, but I began to feel really comfortable with some of the feels I’ve got going on in my swing at the moment,” Rose said. “I’m going to have to do it again tomorrow and the next day and the next day. That’s the way it is.”