The Northern Trust Round 1 Live Blog: Updates, tee times, TV info

The compressed version of the FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway Thursday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

The field at The Northern Trust features the 19 of the top 20 players in the world and begins the path to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta in two weeks.

With the skyline of Southern Manhattan as background, heavy rains and thunderstorms soaked the course on Wednesday and will likely have left a very soft and forgiving track when play begins early Thursday. Damage caused by those storms caused forced officials to delay the opening of the gallery gates until 10 a.m.

A scary storm just rolled through Liberty National and appears to have done some damage to the skyboxes near the 18th green. pic.twitter.com/1lC4gtkDWH — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) August 7, 2019

World and FedEx Cup No. 1 Brooks Koepka has all but locked up Player of the Year honors but remains driven for more hardware and hard cash. Koepka did not play over the weekend but still managed to win $2 million by virtue of his top finish in the season-long inaugural Wyndham Rewards and another $1 million for winning first-ever AON Risk Reward Challenge.

Koepka won the PGA Championship around a pair of second-place finishes in the Masters and U.S. Open. He lost those two events by a combined four shots. His worst finish in the four majors this year was a T-4 at Royal Portrush in the British Open.

As is tradition – even in a FedEx Cup Playoff schedule that features just three events instead of four – Koepka will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar in the first two rounds at Liberty National. Traditionally, the Tour groups the top three in the FedEx Cup Standings together at the start of each playoff event.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Live Scores | Forward Press podcast | Tiger Tracker

Those three golfers will tee off together at 8:16 a.m. ET on the 10th tee Thursday in Round 1.

Tiger Woods, who was admittedly dealing with a stiff back on Wednesday, goes out from No. 10 Thursday with Scott Piercy and J.T. Poston at 7:43 a.m.

Follow our Round 1 Live Blog here all day Thursday.

The Northern Trust Round 1 – Twitter Feed

The Northern Trust Round 1 – Tee Times

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 1

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Michael Thompson, Adam Schenk, Brian Harman 7:21 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Champ 7:32 a.m. Ian Poulter, Ryan Moore 7:43 a.m. Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin 7:54 a.m. Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson 8:05 a.m. Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner 8:16 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Collin Morikawa 8:27 a.m. Luke List, Branden Grace, Wyndham Clark 8:38 a.m. Scott Brown, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka 8:49 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Malnati 12 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Stuard, Cameron Smith 12:11 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff 12:22 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Adam Long 12:33 p.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Kokrak, Nate Lashley 12:44 p.m. Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood 12:55 p.m. Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler 1:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay 1:17 p.m. Chris Stroud, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 1:28 p.m. Sam Ryder, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Scott Stallings 1:39 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise 1:50 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Pat Perez

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 1

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Matt Every, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:21 a.m. Bubba Watson, Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman 7:32 a.m. Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa 7:43 a.m. Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston, Tiger Woods 7:54 a.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau 8:05 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm 8:16 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar 8:27 a.m. Talor Gooch, Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney 8:38 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III 8:49 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Jonas Blixt, Andrew Landry 12 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley 12:11 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer 12:22 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley 12:33 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk, Jason Day 12:44 p.m. C.T. Pan, Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell 12:55 p.m. Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners 1:06 p.m. Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari 1:17 p.m. Roger Sloan, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun 1:28 p.m. Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Armour 1:39 p.m. Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Nick Taylor

The Northern Trust TV, Online Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)