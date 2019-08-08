What Tiger Woods said after his round of 75 Thursday at The Northern Trust

As Tiger Woods plumbs his game to greater depths, he continues to demonstrate a humility that never existed in his world during one of his earlier incarnations.

Woods went nowhere and everywhere simultaneously Thursday in Round 1 of The Northern Trust and the FedEx Cup Playoffs at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

With the Big Apple skyline as a backdrop, Woods flopped like “Spiderman – Turn Off the Dark” on Broadway, complete with multiple technical snafus in front of a non-existent audience.

The lack of a gallery was due to natural causes – namely the storm that ravaged the Northeast Corridor late Wednesday (also known as “Summer Afternoon” in Florida”). There was damage to the course that kept fans out until 10 a.m.

Tiger’s problems, meanwhile, were truly man-made. Woods shot a 4-over 75 and was briefly 81st of 81 golfers when he completed play. He stumbled early and could not recover. Each attempt to ascend to par resulted in cement feet – befitting the fabled past of this course’s location and its surrounding environs.

His fight on Friday will be two-fold: to both reach the weekend and put himself in position to salvage his season at the BMW Championship next week near Chicago.

Woods was 28th in the FedEx Cup Standings entering play at The Northern Trust. He was projected at 36th following his 30-putt effort Thursday.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup Standings will advance out of New Jersey. But only the top 30 will reach Atlanta, East Lake and the Tour Championship in two weeks.

And, points aside, it’s becoming reasonable to question whether or not Woods is physically capable to play in the Tour Championship, never mind win it like he did last year.

But that will have to wait. Woods begins Round 2 of The Northern Trust Friday at 12:33 p.m. ET from the 1st tee alongside Scott Piercy and J.T. Poston.

Here is some of what he had to say after his round on Thursday.

On his back stiffness:

“It’s a little bit stiff, yeah, but that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

On his play Thursday

“It just feels frustrating to shoot anything that high, no matter how I feel. We had the early tee time. We had the perfect greens and had to go out there and shoot under par and get it going and had to be four, five, six under par and went the other way with it.”

On his plan to turn it around for Round 2

“I’m going to have to. I’m going to have to figure out a way to get this under par. And to hopefully move on and have a chance on the weekend to keep progressing and keep going lower. I gotta get into the red at the end of the day tomorrow.”