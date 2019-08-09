Despite missing a few putts, Dustin Johnson tops leaderboard at Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — When his 8-foot, 1-inch putt plunked into the cup on the 18th green Friday, Dustin Johnson could breathe a sigh of relief. After missing several attempts from similar distances, Johnson’s final effort gave him sole possession of the lead at the Northern Trust.

While Johnson put together a 4-under 67, leaving him at 12 under through two rounds, there was a stroke here or there the 35-year-old left on the green at Liberty National Golf Course. Johnson missed four putts from 9 feet or closer. There were three more just off the mark from about 12 feet.

But Johnson took solace in that he found himself with close-in birdie attempts regularly. And the putts Johnson did make — and the fact that each of those misses resulted in tap-in pars — leave him confident with where he’s at: Holding a one-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth heading into the first weekend of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“I’m definitely pleased with the way I’m hitting it, so that outweighs anything else that’s going on,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’m rolling the putter good. That’s another positive. I’m not hitting bad putts. I’m hitting where I want to, and that’s all you can do.”

Johnson built off a standout 8-under first round, separating himself from the pack with three birdies on the back nine. But his start Friday was lacking, with his tee shot on the first hole finding the fairway bunker. His chip out of the sand landed in the rough, and he needed three more shots to polish off a bogey, his first and only of the tournament.

He rarely found himself in trouble after his first-hole conundrum, though. Johnson, who hasn’t often shown the consistency of his 2017 season — when he won four tournaments and spent 64 consecutive weeks as the world’s top-ranked golfer — said he’s feeling close to that level again.

Fourteen of Johnson’s tee shots found the fairway or green, and when he found the rough on the 15th hole, his second shot landed on the green. It seemed to be a potential par-saving approach, putting from 19 feet, 3 inches away from the pin. Instead, he gave a wave to the crowd as a roar went up, his ball trickling down a slope and into the cup.

“I felt like my golf swing is closer to where it was back then, right now,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a lot of good feels, and you know, I felt like today was a lot like it was yesterday, and that’s kind of when I was playing really well, was very consistent. I was hitting the same kind of shots, feeling the same every day, and that’s when I played really well.

“So, the last two days have been very consistent, which is probably the only two rounds that I felt like have been the same like this whole year, besides Mexico, where I played well all four rounds there. Yeah, I’ve got a lot of confidence in the swing.”

Johnson entered the Northern Trust at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings, and if he can rattle off another two solid rounds, he might put himself in the driver’s seat for his first FedEx Cup Playoffs title.

But when asked if he thinks at all about the FedEx Cup points race and what a performance at Liberty National would do, Johnson brushed it off.

“I just want to give myself a chance to win on Sunday,” Johnson said. “Don’t care what position I am in the FedEx. I want to win a golf tournament.”