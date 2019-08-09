Tiger Woods Timeline: History of injuries, success and championships

Tiger Woods withdrew from The Northern Trust Friday morning with an oblique strain just hours before his second round was set to begin.

Woods, 43, shot a 4-over 75 on Thursday that should’t have been surprising given his comments on Wednesday where he cast a shadow of doubt over his performance not only in the event, but also in the FedEx Cup Playoffs as a whole.

Woods has played 11 times in 2019, but has only played 13 competitive rounds since winning the Masters on April 14. He played well to start the year at the Farmers Insurance Open (T-20), Genesis Open (T-15) and WGC-Mexico Championship (T-10). His success on the course and cautious approach were all just foreshadowing for his performance at Augusta National, where he would complete his most-recent comeback from spinal fusion surgery in April 2017 by winning his fifth green jacket at Augusta National in 2019.

He will captain the 12-man U.S. Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne in Australia in December and hopes to make the team as a player. Eight players will automatically qualify by virtue of the Cup standings. And there are four captain’s picks. Woods is currently 12th. Woods has the option of choosing himself if he so desires.

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birthplace: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 81

Major victories: 15

Career earnings: $118,663,768