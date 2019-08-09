Lee vs. Li: Showdown turns into rout at U.S. Women's Amateur

WEST POINT, Miss. – Andrea Lee is still the top-ranked player in the field at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Coming off a 23-hole showdown at Old Waverly Golf Club with Alexa Pano in the Round of 16, Lee, the No. 15 seed, got to work early in the quarterfinal round, recording back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 to take an early lead over No. 58-seed Lucy Li, the No. 3-ranked amateur.

It only took 13 holes for Lee to snag a spot in the semifinals with a 6-and-5 win over the 16-year-old Li, who the Stanford senior said was a little off on Friday.

“She’s a great friend. … it’s always super tough to be able to play against a friend,” Lee, the No. 2-ranked amateur, said. “At the end of the day we want to beat each other and move on so it was tough for sure and I know she didn’t have her A-game today but I know she’ll be great and do really well in the future.”

Lee said she was able to put the quarterfinal match away so quickly after a two rounds of match play on Thursday because she putted well. But ultimately, it’s the 20-year-old’s experience that shined in the quarterfinals.

“This type of tournament in match play, anything can happen,” Lee said. “You can run into a really hot player or be able to win by a lot so you just have to really stay patient and grind even if you’re down, you just got to fight back and stay patient and positive out there.”

Li, the third-ranked amateur, had two birdies but also four bogeys Friday against Lee.

Ganne advances past Canales

Also on Friday, No. 48 Megha Ganne glided to a 4-and-2 win over No. 25 Caroline Canales, clinching the win with par on the 16th hole.

Despite being the youngest player to compete in the quarterfinal and now semifinal round, the rising high school sophomore from Holmdel, N.J., doesn’t think being a semifinalist at a young age is a big deal.

“I think at any age a semifinal round is something to be proud of,” Ganne said. “I don’t really think age matters at this point because if you’re here, you’re good. You could be 25 or 15 and you deserve a spot there.”

Valenzuela, Ruffels move on

No. 13-seed Albane Valenzuela, Stanford teammates with Lee and the nation’s fifth ranked amateur, won her match over No. 53 Aneka Seumanutafa 4 and 2 after carding six birdies, including two consecutive on the 15th and 16th holes for the win.

Gabriela Ruffels, the highest-seeded player remaining in match play at No. 6, defeated No. 35 Kenzie Wright 2 and 1 after ending her round with three-straight birdies. The pair was tied entering the 16th hole after Ruffels’ birdie on 15, but two more birdies allowed Ruffels to claim a semifinal spot.

The semifinal round begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Semifinal matchups