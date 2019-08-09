Northern Trust: After last year's FedEx Cup Playoffs push, Abraham Ancer feels confident

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — During last year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, Abraham Ancer felt he belonged. While he missed the cut at the 2018 Northern Trust, he rebounded with a T-7 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship before finishing his season at the BMW Championship.

It was that late push that helped prod the 28-year-old to a victory at the Australian Open, along with three more top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. In the playoffs once more, Ancer feels a touch more confidence.

He’s been here before, even if he hasn’t won a PGA Tour title yet. And his bogey-free, six-under-par 65 in the second round of the Northern Trust — propelling Ancer into a tie for second place when he turned in his scorecard — proved it.

“Just knowing I have the game to get it done, that gives me a lot of confidence,” Ancer said. “Just waiting for the right time, I guess. But yeah, like I said, just focusing on sticking to my game plan and we’ll see what happens.”

Ancer birdied four of the last six holes Friday. And while he felt his ball-striking from the fairway was the best part of his game in the second round at Liberty National Golf Course, he sank some lengthy putts, too.

At 17, he made an 18-foot, 6-inch putt. He followed that with a 17-foot, 11-inch effort on 18, high-fiving fans as he left the course.

Friday’s round was a more consistent showing than his four-under 67 on Thursday, which included an eagle on the third hole and four birdies, but two bogeys as well.

“It was definitely very different from yesterday,” Ancer said. “I thought yesterday was a lot of — I mean, I made some bogeys, some eagles, some chip-ins, hole-outs, but today was very steady. Some good ball-striking and the ball started to fall in on the back nine.”

The top-ranked Mexican golfer entered the Northern Trust ranked No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings, in a good position to advance to next week’s BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill. If he can keep his performance going this week, he will see a rapid rise up the rankings.

With the rain storm Wednesday — which caused some damage at Liberty National — and a short-lived downpour Thursday night, conditions are favorable.

“Well, I know I’ve just got to make birdies,” Ancer said. “The greens are soft. If the wind — it’s not up, there’s going to be some pretty good low numbers out there. So just got to keep my blinders on and just try to make as many birdies as possible.”

The birdies Ancer has already made have set him up well for the weekend, looking for a PGA Tour breakthrough after hovering in the vicinity in the past.

“That kind of gives me good vibes, knowing I’ve done it and I’ve played some good, solid golf,” Ancer said. “I know I can do it and I can play some good golf on these golf courses. Yeah, just excited for what’s coming.”