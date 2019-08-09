Northern Trust: Bubba Watson done for the season; Matthew Wolff among those on the bubble

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson is out of the picture for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

The newly-condensed playoff schedule kicked off at this week’s Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup qualified for this week, while only the top 70 players in the standings after Sunday will advance to next week’s BMW Championship at Medinah.

From there, the top 30 players make it to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Players outside the top 70 who make the cut this week can still jockey for position over the weekend and potentially qualify for the BMW. But here’s what we do know – any player ranked 71st or lower who missed the cut at Liberty National is done for the season.

That includes Watson, a three-time winner last season, who logged three top-10 finishes this year but never really got it going. He needed to go low Friday after a 2-over 73 in Round 1 but failed to make the cut after shooting 72 in Round 2.

Others, like Sergio Garcia, will have to wait all weekend to see if the standings shake out in their favor. Garcia has been mired in controversy for much of the season due to his on-course behavior, the latest example of which occurred in Memphis after Garcia took a swipe out of a tee box with his driver. He began the week in good standing, ranked 65th, but played dismally and missed the cut at 4 over. That bumped him down to No. 72 in the projected standings as of Friday night, meaning he no longer controls his own destiny and will need help to advance.

Other notables

It’ll be an interesting weekend for rookie Matthew Wolff, who started the week at No. 70, made the cut by two shots yet saw his projected ranking drop three spots. Of course, the projected ranking is only as of Friday night and a lot can change over the next two days but Wolff could climb back into the top 70 with some good scores on Saturday and Sunday.

Fellow rookie Collin Morikawa made the cut by a shot and dropped 10 spots in the projected rankings but is still at No. 59.

Meanwhile, Harold Varner III shot 67-67 at The Northern Trust and sits T-12. Those two days shot him up 35 spots in the projected rankings and he is now 67th and safe. For now.

Wyndham Clark was also a big mover, jumping 32 spots to No. 58 as things move to the weekend.

Again, these are just projections. The final numbers will be sorted out Sunday evening, with the top 70 moving on to the no-cut BMW next week.