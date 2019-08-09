Northern Trust: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Dustin Johnson shot 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Northern Trust.
Johnson leads the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event at 12 under overall, one shot clear of Jordan Spieth to create a star-studded final pairing for Saturday’s third round.
Spieth is looking for his first win in more than two years and began the week at No. 69 in the points standings. Now he’s projected to finish ninth, safely inside the bubble for next week’s BMW Championship and on pace to make the Tour Championship at East Lake after failing to qualify for the season-finale a year ago.
Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Troy Merritt are T-3 at 10 under.
Here are the Round 3 tee times and TV info for The Northern Trust.
The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 3
1st tee Saturday
|Tee time
|Players
|7 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz
|7:05 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Branden Grace
|7:15 a.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Collin Morikawa
|7:25 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Si Woo Kim
|7:35 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Cameron Champ
|7:45 a.m.
|Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann
|7:55 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Martin Laird
|8:05 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland
|8:15 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Tommy Fleetwood
|8:25 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Kevin Tway
|8:35 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas
|8:45 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie
|8:55 a.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|9:05 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Matthew Wolff
|9:15 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Luke List
|9:25 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Brooks Koepka
|9:35 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
|9:45 a.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Adam Schenk
|9:55 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley
|10:05 a.m.
|Russell Henley, Danny Lee
|10:15 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson
|10:25 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker
|10:35 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Adam Hadwin
|10:45 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Ryan Armour
|10:55 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Roger Sloan
|11:05 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Jim Furyk
|11:15 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley
|11:25 a.m.
|Max Homa, J.T. Poston
|11:35 a.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Vaughn Taylor
|11:45 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Ryan Palmer
|11:55 a.m.
|Kevin Na, Danny Willett
|12:05 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
|12:15 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Bryson DeChambeau
|12:25 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Joel Dahmen
|12:35 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
|12:45 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, C.T. Pan
|12:55 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Harold Varner III
|1:05 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Ian Poulter
|1:15 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy
|1:25 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
|1:35 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
|1:45 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Troy Merritt
|1:55 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
The Northern Trust TV, online info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
Comments