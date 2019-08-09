Rory McIlroy 'peeved' before two-stroke penalty overturned at Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY — Rory McIlroy spent the final four holes of Friday’s second round at The Northern Trust thinking a silly mistake in the 14th bunker had cost him two shots.

McIlroy had reached down to move what he thought was a rock near his ball, which is allowed. But it wasn’t a rock, he was touching a clump of sand, which is not allowed. McIlroy alerted a rules official, eventually accepted a two-shot penalty, and unhappily moved on.

But then something unusual happened: This golf rules saga actually came to a sensible and happy conclusion.

The PGA Tour rescinded McIlroy’s two-stroke penalty after the round, deeming that McIlroy had not improved his lie in a bunker on the 14th hole, where he had accidentally touched the sand.

“I’m two shots closer to the lead than I thought I was,” said McIlroy, who 9-under par, three shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. “Instead of five back, I’m three, which is a pretty big deal.”

No one would have ever been aware of McIlroy touching the sand had he not alerted a rules official to it. But once McIlroy made the mistake, he wasn’t about to keep it to himself.

“The reason I called someone over is I don’t want anything on my conscience,” McIlroy said. “I feel like I play the game with integrity and I’m comfortable saying that I didn’t improve anything [about the lie]. I thought it was a rock; it wasn’t. I moved my hand away, and then I was like, I don’t know if I’ve done anything wrong here.”

McIlroy didn’t think he had. But the rules official wasn’t quite sure, and asked McIlroy if he wanted to play on as more information was gathered with the ruling pending. But McIlroy didn’t want the uncertainty hanging over him, and he didn’t want the groups behind him waiting for his situation to be resolved.

“Either give me a penalty or don’t give me a penalty,” McIlroy said. “At least I have a clear sort of mind in knowing what I need to do or what score I’m on.”

The two-shot penalty was assessed and McIlroy calmly accepted it. But inside he was mad.

“Yeah, at myself, though,” he said. “I was like, ‘Why did I go down and touch that stupid thing?’ Yeah, I was a little peeved.”

It didn’t seem to affect his game. He birdied the next hole, and parred in from there.

When he finished his round, McIlroy planned on asking the PGA Tour for clarification before he signed his scorecard. But he didn’t have to. He was told the penalty had been rescinded.

“They reviewed it,” McIlroy said. “So I knew that rule had changed this year a little bit in the bunkers. … They got the USGA involved. Rang them. They sort of went back and forth a little bit, and then it came down to that — in a way, it came down to me.”

When it was determined that McIlroy had not deliberately touched the sand to test the condition of it, the only other question was if McIlroy had improved his lie.

“[We] asked him, ‘Did you improve your lie,’” Slugger White, PGA Tour vice president of rules and competition said. “And he said ‘Absolutely not.’”

And so McIlroy walked off the course in a good mood and closer to the lead. But even if the Tour hadn’t reviewed and reversed the penalty, McIlroy had come up with a pretty convincing, and funny, argument he planned on using about the nature of sand.

“That was the point I was going to argue at the very end,” McIlroy said. “I was going to argue it [until] the end of the day: isn’t it all just rock?”