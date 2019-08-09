The Northern Trust Round 2 Live Blog: News, tee times, TV info

The storylines around Round 2 of The Northern Trust Friday at Liberty National will swing around a pair of extremes.

Up top, Troy Merritt will look to bridge the momentum of his early-day Thursday 62 in Jersey City, N.J., to an afternoon tee time on Friday. Merritt entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked No. 72. The top 70 players will advance to Meniah and the BMW Championship next week.

He finished Round 1 with the lead at 9-under par after a 62 that tied a course record and was assisted by soft and forgiving greens still laden with moisture from storms the previous night.

Merritt’s 62 held up against a late flock of birdies by Dustin Johnson. The World No. 2 and FedEx No 7 Johnson added 4 shots over his final five holes before closing 1 shot back at 63.

Merritt is chasing his third PGA Tour title and is projected to be fourth in the overall FedEx Cup Standings if he grabs the 2,000 points at sake for the winner this week.

Merritt goes out from No. 1 at 12:33 p.m. ET with Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman.

“We’re in a good position now to contend for the championship,” Merritt said on Thursday. “This week, it’s a little bit different with just trying to get into next week … and now we can shift our focus from winning the golf tournament.”

A year ago this week, Merritt had a blood clot removed from his left arm just after winning the Barbasol Championship. In January, Merritt had surgery to remove a rib which relieved the cause of the clot – thoracic outlet syndrome.

Then there’s Tiger Woods. Seeking his 82nd victory on the PGA Tour, a toothless Tiger slogged through a lackluster and tepid round of 75 Thursday and enters play Friday 4-over par and tied for 116th place.

Aaron Baddeley and Chris Stroud both withdrew Thursday due to back injuries.

Woods lacked the mental or physical firepower to contend and fizzled each time he attempted a run at par.

Woods will be playing with J.T. Poston and Scott Piercy from No. 1 at 12:33 p.m. ET, so viewer will be able to watch much of his run at the cutline on Golf Channel.

Follow us right here all day Friday for the latest from Liberty National.

The Northern Trust Round 2 – Twitter Feed

The Northern Trust Round 2 – Tee Times

1st Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley 7:21 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer 7:32 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley 7:43 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk, Jason Day 7:54 a.m. C.T. Pan, Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell 8:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners 8:16 a.m. Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari 8:27 a.m. Roger Sloan, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun 8:38 a.m. Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Armour 8:49 a.m. Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Nick Taylor 12 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Matt Every, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:11 p.m. Bubba Watson, Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman 12:22 p.m. Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa 12:33 p.m. Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston, Tiger Woods 12:44 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau 12:55 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm 1:06 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar 1:17 p.m. Talor Gooch, Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney 1:28 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III 1:39 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Jonas Blixt, Andrew Landry

10th Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Stuard, Cameron Smith 7:21 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff 7:32 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Adam Long 7:43 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Kokrak, Nate Lashley 7:54 a.m. Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood 8:05 a.m. Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler 8:16 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay 8:27 a.m. Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 8:38 a.m. Sam Ryder, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Scott Stallings 8:49 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise 9 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Pat Perez 12 p.m. Michael Thompson, Adam Schenk, Brian Harman 12:11 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Champ 12:22 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Ryan Moore 12:33 p.m. Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin 12:44 p.m. Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson 12:55 p.m. Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner 1:06 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Collin Morikawa 1:17 p.m. Luke List, Branden Grace, Wyndham Clark 1:28 p.m. Scott Brown, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka 1:39 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Peter Malnati

The Northern Trust TV, Online Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)