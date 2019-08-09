Lynch: Tiger Woods puts to rest any talk of a playing captain at Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — For all of the many uncertainties raised by Tiger Woods’ withdrawal from the Northern Trust on Friday, one tantalizing prospect should have been put to rest: Woods can’t pick himself for the Presidents Cup team he will captain in December.

Eight men will qualify on points for the U.S. team that travels to Royal Melbourne. That list is finalized after next week’s BMW Championship in Chicago. Woods is currently 12th in the standings, a respectable position and due in large measure to his victory at the Masters. Twelfth place is always comfortably in the frame for a wild card pick in golf’s team events — Phil Mickelson was 15th when he got a nod for the Presidents Cup two years ago— but no matter how close he may be in points, Woods is too far off in form to consider ditching the walkie talkie and lacing up his spikes.

His aborted campaign at Liberty National was only Woods’ second regular PGA Tour start since winning at Augusta National four months ago. During what is peak season in his business, Woods has played just 13 competitive rounds, few of them particularly impressive. He has broken 70 only twice since April. His last three starts make for a dismal accounting: a T-21 at the U.S. Open, an early flight home at the Open Championship, and an even earlier exit after 18 holes in New Jersey.

Even with a fifth green jacket in the closet, that would be a slender résumé for Woods to accept a captain’s pick from someone else, much less justify picking himself.

Of course, Cap’n Woods doesn’t have to show his wild cards anytime soon. Those four selections are announced after the World Golf Championships event in Shanghai in early November. In theory, that gives Woods time to play himself into his own consideration. But that would require a change to his presumed schedule. The only event to which he is committed this side of the Presidents Cup is the Zozo Championship in Japan in late October. Will anything short of a win there give him sufficient justification to choose himself over other high finishers in the points list or even younger, in-form players like Matt Wolff?

His WD raises more pressing considerations, not least if he’ll be fit for the BMW Championship in Chicago six days from now? In the statement announcing the news Friday, Woods said he was “hopeful I can compete next week.”

His season is over if he doesn’t. It might be over even if he does. Or it might be over already.

Woods is projected to drop to 35th in FedEx Cup points after the conclusion of the Northern Trust. He will need a solid performance next week at Medinah to make the top 30 and advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake, where he broke a five-year winless drought a year ago. And there has been scant cause for optimism about Tiger showing good form.

Woods attributed the WD to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness. The strain is new, but the rest has been a familiar refrain even as he authored the most remarkable comeback in golf history, culminating in that Masters win. He looked ill-prepared at last month’s British Open at Royal Portrush. Cold weather isn’t good for his back, Tiger’s defenders whispered. It has been hot and humid in New York this week, but that doesn’t seem to be great for his back either.

In Wednesday’s pro-am he stopped making full swings after seven holes and elected to just chip and putt. “This is kind of how it is,” Woods said. “Some days I’m stiffer than others.”

The lingering back issues have rendered him a part-time golfer on the PGA Tour, a man who will cherry pick his challenges and hope for sufficiently good health to compete. He has nothing to prove by playing at Royal Melbourne. The only challenges he should be facing at the Presidents Cup should be the kind he can handle by issuing orders from the comfort of a golf cart.