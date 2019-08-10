FedEx Cup Points: Jordan Spieth helped himself Friday, while Bubba Watson's season is done

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Thanks to a 63-67 start, Dustin Johnson is at the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 Northern Trust after two rounds.

Having started the week at No. 7 on the FedEx Cup list, the 2016 U.S. Open champion is now also projected to move into the top spot, but that’s not guaranteed. The projections reflect where players could finish on the points list if the tournament ended with everyone in the spots they occupy now. That won’t happen, but it gives you a good idea of who is helping themselves and who could see his season end on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth started the week ranked No. 68 on the list, but after a 64 on Friday he is now one shot behind Johnson and projected into the ninth spot.

Troy Merritt, who started the week at No. 72, is tied for third at the Northern Trust and is projected to move to No. 31. That’s big for Merritt because only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup points list Sunday night will qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

The season is now over for all the players who missed the cut at the Northern Trust and who started the week at No. 71 or worse. They will not earn any points this week, and therefore can’t finish at No. 70 or better.

The table below reveals some noteworthy players who have made big moves up the the FedEx Cup projection list, as well as some players who are done for the season.