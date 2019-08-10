U.S. Women's Amateur: West Coast rivalry comes to West Point

Southern California and Stanford will face off far from the West Coast Sunday when Old Waverly Golf Club hosts Albane Valenzuela and Gabriela Ruffels in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship match.

Valenzuela, a rising senior at Stanford, advanced to her second U.S. Women’s Amateur championship match Saturday with a 19-hole victory over Megha Ganne— the toughest match Valenzuela said she’s had all week.

“I think also my (Round of 32) match against Brynn Walker was really tough because I was in the same position as Megha, 3 down with three to go, and I won on 18 and Brynn made me work really hard that day but today with the semis and added pressure, it’s definitely a tough match and (Ganne’s) a great player,” Valenzuela said.

On paper Valenzuela, 21, looks like she has the experience necessary to take home the Robert Cox Trophy. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made First Team All-Pac-12 three years straight, was named Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Year as a junior, has played on the Junior Solheim Cup team and in all five LPGA majors.

But you can’t sell Ruffels, a rising junior at USC, short. Seriously playing golf for about four years, the Australian has been nearly invincible against everyone she’s come up against with Stanford’s Andrea Lee giving her the toughest fight she’s had all week in Saturday’s semifinal.

Playing in her first U.S. Women’s Amateur, Ruffels has also been the Cardinal killer at Old Waverly Golf Club, defeating rising freshman Brooke Seay 6-and-5 in the Round of 16 and Lee 2 up on Saturday.

Because she knows Valenzuela well from conference competition, Ruffels knows she’ll need to work the same magic Sunday as she did with Lee to remain undefeated against the Cardinals this summer.

“I think kind of same as Andrea. (Valenzuela’s) a really good ball striker, hot off the tee, good iron player and a pretty solid putter,” Ruffels said. “I think again I’m going to have to do something pretty good to beat her because she’s one of the top ranked amateurs in the world so we’ll see.”

Even though Ruffels won another match play competition last month at the 2019 North & South Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, NC, Sunday’s final round will pose a challenge the 19-year-old hasn’t yet faced.

“I’ve never played a 36-hole final but starting the week, this is where you want to be. No complaints,” Ruffels said. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Valenzuela knows firsthand the challenges of a 36-hole final. At the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur, she lost to Sophia Schubert at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

Despite the discrepancy in experience, Valenzuela said whatever relevant experience she has that gives her a theoretical edge goes out the window for the final round.

“Gabby is an amazing player so I really don’t look at (experience) when I’m playing against her tomorrow,” Valenzuela said. “It will be a tough match regardless. She’s in the final and she won against Andrea Lee and Andrea is a tough competitor. She played some great golf, you know, it’s going to be tough no matter who you play. I played a 15-year-old and it was tough.”

After Lee, the No. 2 amateur golfer in the nation, lost to Ruffels, Valenzuela holds the title of top amateur in the field at No. 5. Ruffels was ranked 52 entering this week’s competition.

Although the stakes for which they’re playing and their college affiliations urge them to be rivals, Valenzuela looks forward to having a talented companion for Sunday’s 36-hole stretch who can prove the power of women’s golf.

“The PAC-12 is such a strong conference and just to have three players in the final four, it just shows how strong the Pac-12 is,” Valenzuela said. “It’ll be just fun to play against USC and Gabi’s a great competitor and also great person so I know it’ll be a good match.”