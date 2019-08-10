Northern Trust: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Patrick Reed shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National.
Abraham Ancer is second at 13 under overall while Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm are T-3 and two shots back at 12 under.
Reed is looking for his first victory since the 2018 Masters.
Here are the tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Northern Trust.
The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 4
1st Tee Sunday
|Tee time
|Players
|7:05 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim
|7:10 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Bud Cauley
|7:20 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|7:30 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Martin Laird
|7:40 a.m.
|Luke List, Ryan Palmer
|7:50 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Carlos Ortiz
|8 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa
|8:10 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee
|8:20 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Jhonattan Vegas
|8:30 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Rory Sabbatini
|8:40 a.m.
|Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann
|8:50 a.m.
|Branden Grace, Scott Piercy
|9 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im
|9:10 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli
|9:20 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin
|9:30 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover
|9:40 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Keith Mitchell
|9:50 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
|10 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Vaughn Taylor
|10:10 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
|10:20 a.m.
|Roger Sloan, J.B. Holmes
|10:30 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Russell Henley
|10:40 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie
|10:50 a.m.
|Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
|11a.m.
|Ryan Armour, Jason Kokrak
|11:10 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
|11:20 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam
|11:30 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
|11:40 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay
|11:50 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Jim Furyk
|12 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Sebastian Munoz
|12:10 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Cameron Champ
|12:20 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
|12:30 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
|12:40 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Matt Jones
|12:50 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth
|1 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Brian Stuard
|1:10 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson
|1:20 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
|1:30 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
|1:40 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Harold Varner III
|1:50 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Jon Rahm
|2 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer
The Northern Trust TV, online info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
Comments