Northern Trust: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

By August 10, 2019 6:52 pm

Patrick Reed shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National.

Abraham Ancer is second at 13 under overall while Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm are T-3 and two shots back at 12 under.

Reed is looking for his first victory since the 2018 Masters.

Here are the tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Northern Trust.

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 4

1st Tee Sunday

Tee time Players
7:05 a.m. Si Woo Kim
7:10 a.m. Scott Brown, Bud Cauley
7:20 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
7:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Martin Laird
7:40 a.m. Luke List, Ryan Palmer
7:50 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Carlos Ortiz
8 a.m. Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa
8:10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee
8:20 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jhonattan Vegas
8:30 a.m. Gary Woodland, Rory Sabbatini
8:40 a.m. Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann
8:50 a.m. Branden Grace, Scott Piercy
9 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im
9:10 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli
9:20 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin
9:30 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover
9:40 a.m. Nick Watney, Keith Mitchell
9:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
10 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Vaughn Taylor
10:10 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
10:20 a.m. Roger Sloan, J.B. Holmes
10:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Russell Henley
10:40 a.m. Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie
10:50 a.m. Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
11a.m. Ryan Armour, Jason Kokrak
11:10 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
11:20 a.m. C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam
11:30 a.m. Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
11:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay
11:50 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jim Furyk
12 p.m. Ryan Moore, Sebastian Munoz
12:10 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Cameron Champ
12:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
12:30 p.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
12:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Matt Jones
12:50 p.m. Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth
1 p.m. Webb Simpson, Brian Stuard
1:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson
1:20 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
1:30 p.m. Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
1:40 p.m. Danny Willett, Harold Varner III
1:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Jon Rahm
2 p.m. Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

The Northern Trust TV, online info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

