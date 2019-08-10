Northern Trust Round 3 Live updates, tee times, TV info

Dustin Johnson shot 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Northern Trust.

Johnson leads the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event at 12 under overall, one shot clear of Jordan Spieth to create a star-studded final pairing for Saturday’s third round.

Spieth is looking for his first win in more than two years and began the week at No. 69 in the points standings. Now he’s projected to finish ninth, safely inside the bubble for next week’s BMW Championship and on pace to make the Tour Championship at East Lake after failing to qualify for the season-finale a year ago.

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Troy Merritt are T-3 at 10 under.

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 3

1st Tee Saturday

Tee time Players 7 a.m. Carlos Ortiz 7:05 a.m. Talor Gooch, Branden Grace 7:15 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Collin Morikawa 7:25 a.m. Scott Piercy, Si Woo Kim 7:35 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Cameron Champ 7:45 a.m. Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann 7:55 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Martin Laird 8:05 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland 8:15 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Tommy Fleetwood 8:25 a.m. Cameron Smith, Kevin Tway 8:35 a.m. Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas 8:45 a.m. Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie 8:55 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 9:05 a.m. Scott Brown, Matthew Wolff 9:15 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Luke List 9:25 a.m. Lucas Glover, Brooks Koepka 9:35 a.m. Brian Harman, Billy Horschel 9:45 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Adam Schenk 9:55 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley 10:05 a.m. Russell Henley, Danny Lee 10:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson 10:25 a.m. Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker 10:35 a.m. Matt Jones, Adam Hadwin 10:45 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ryan Armour 10:55 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Roger Sloan 11:05 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Jim Furyk 11:15 a.m. Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley 11:25 a.m. Max Homa, J.T. Poston 11:35 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Vaughn Taylor 11:45 a.m. Corey Conners, Ryan Palmer 11:55 a.m. Kevin Na, Danny Willett 12:05 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry 12:15 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Bryson DeChambeau 12:25 p.m. Andrew Landry, Joel Dahmen 12:35 p.m. Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im 12:45 p.m. Brian Stuard, C.T. Pan 12:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Harold Varner III 1:05 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Ian Poulter 1:15 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy 1:25 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose 1:35 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 1:45 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Troy Merritt 1:55 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

The Northern Trust TV, online info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)