Northern Trust Round 3 Live updates, tee times, TV info

PGA Tour

By August 10, 2019 7:00 am

Dustin Johnson shot 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Northern Trust.

Johnson leads the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event at 12 under overall, one shot clear of Jordan Spieth to create a star-studded final pairing for Saturday’s third round.

Spieth is looking for his first win in more than two years and began the week at No. 69 in the points standings. Now he’s projected to finish ninth, safely inside the bubble for next week’s BMW Championship and on pace to make the Tour Championship at East Lake after failing to qualify for the season-finale a year ago.

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Troy Merritt are T-3 at 10 under.

Follow us right here all day Friday for the latest from Liberty National.

The Northern Trust Round 2 – Twitter Feed

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 3

1st Tee Saturday

Tee time Players
7 a.m. Carlos Ortiz
7:05 a.m. Talor Gooch, Branden Grace
7:15 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Collin Morikawa
7:25 a.m. Scott Piercy, Si Woo Kim
7:35 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Cameron Champ
7:45 a.m. Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann
7:55 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Martin Laird
8:05 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland
8:15 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Tommy Fleetwood
8:25 a.m. Cameron Smith, Kevin Tway
8:35 a.m. Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas
8:45 a.m. Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie
8:55 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9:05 a.m. Scott Brown, Matthew Wolff
9:15 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Luke List
9:25 a.m. Lucas Glover, Brooks Koepka
9:35 a.m. Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
9:45 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Adam Schenk
9:55 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley
10:05 a.m. Russell Henley, Danny Lee
10:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson
10:25 a.m. Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker
10:35 a.m. Matt Jones, Adam Hadwin
10:45 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ryan Armour
10:55 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Roger Sloan
11:05 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Jim Furyk
11:15 a.m. Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley
11:25 a.m. Max Homa, J.T. Poston
11:35 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Vaughn Taylor
11:45 a.m. Corey Conners, Ryan Palmer
11:55 a.m. Kevin Na, Danny Willett
12:05 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
12:15 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Bryson DeChambeau
12:25 p.m. Andrew Landry, Joel Dahmen
12:35 p.m. Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
12:45 p.m. Brian Stuard, C.T. Pan
12:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Harold Varner III
1:05 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Ian Poulter
1:15 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy
1:25 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
1:35 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
1:45 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Troy Merritt
1:55 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

The Northern Trust TV, online info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

