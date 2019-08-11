Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau clear the air after slow play drama

DeChambeau, 25, who won last year’s Northern Trust, approached Koepka’s caddie and asked for a pre-round chat with the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“He just walked up to my caddie and said he wanted to talk,” Koepka explained, “so I went and found him, but I’ll keep that between us.”

“It was awesome. It was actually fantastic,” said DeChambeau, who labeled it as a clearing of the air. “I appreciate what Brooks did. I have high respect for him because he did that.”

Koepka and DeChambeau hope this begins a process in which rules about slow play can be clarified and solutions can be found for an issue that plagues golf on every level, from the PGA Tour to weekend hackers.

Was standing on the putting green with Koepka's caddie earlier when an irritated Bryson DeChambeau walked up & told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play "to my face". Brooks arrived soon after, got the message & ambled over for a chat with the scientist. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) August 11, 2019

“Everyone out here is probably a little more afraid of confrontation than in other sports,” said Koepka, who anticipates further talks with DeChambeau. “I think you see that. In baseball, you see it, teammates go at each other and they’re still fine. Football, same thing. Basketball, you name it, there’s always been some confrontation on the team, and sometimes it helps, to figure out what the root of the problem is and start working on it.”

DeChambeau does not anticipate further talks with Koepka. He said he told him, “I think we’ve got to start internally so we don’t have these issues come out in public and it creates a bad image for the PGA Tour.”

Why is DeChambeau a lightning rod for slow play? While players are permitted 40 seconds to hit a shot, two videos of him taking more than two minutes to hit shots went viral over the weekend.