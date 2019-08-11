FedEx Cup Standings after Patrick Reed's victory in the Northern Trust

With much of the chatter about the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year focused on its condensed and revised schedule, causal golf fans may have missed sight of the points implications and throw-weight carried by tournaments in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

The playoffs are a big deal. Very big. Extra large.

Example: Patrick Reed earned 2000 FedEx Cup points for his 1-shot victory in the Northern Trust Sunday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. Reed moved from No. 50 to No. 2.

Brooks Koepka is still the overall points leader, but the weight carried by playoff events could see his 206-point lead quickly vaporize at Medinah.

Abraham Ancer, who finished second at Liberty National, picked up 1,200 points. He moved up 59 spots to No. 8.

Let’s put those points into perspective. Ancer’s 2nd-place finish in the Northern Trust carried twice as many FedEx Cup points (1200) as Tiger Woods’ victory in the Masters (600) – or any of the major victories, not to mention Rory McIlroy’s win at the Players.

Each major – and the Players – allots 600 points for its winner.

Harold Varner III and Jon Rahm, who tied for third Sunday, got more points (650) than Woods, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland or Shane Lowry were awarded for their 2019 major triumphs. Or that McIlroy earned during his victory at TPC Sawgrass in March.

More points for a second or third-place finish in a playoff event than for winning a major?

Like we said, these playoffs are a big deal.

Regular Tour stops offer 500 points for win. The playoff events multiply the points awarded in those weekly events by four.

To Reed’s credit, he again came up big in the Big Apple. He played on Team USA that gave the Europeans death at Liberty National in the 2017 Presidents Cup. Reed won the Northern Trust in 2015 when it was played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale N.Y., on Long Island.

“Captain America” avenged 16 months of winless golf with his 16-under finish in the first playoff event of 2019. He also moved up to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings, after starting the week in 50th played. The top 30 players in the standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta starting on Aug. 22.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standing advance to the BMW Championship this week near Chicago.

Among the big names who need to deliver even bigger at Medinah or their season will be over: Tiger Woods (currently 36th), Jordan Spieth (44th) and Phil Mickelson (46th).

Among the notables whose season ended after they finished outside the top 70 after this week: Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

Here are the current 2018-19 FedEx Cup Standings:

2018-19 FedEx Cup Standings