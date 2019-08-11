Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
FedEx Cup Standings after Patrick Reed's victory in the Northern Trust

With much of the chatter about the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year focused on its condensed and revised schedule, causal golf fans may have missed sight of the points implications and throw-weight carried by tournaments in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

The playoffs are a big deal. Very big. Extra large.

Example: Patrick Reed earned 2000 FedEx Cup points for his 1-shot victory in the Northern Trust Sunday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. Reed moved from No. 50 to No. 2.

Brooks Koepka is still the overall points leader, but the weight carried by playoff events could see his 206-point lead quickly vaporize at Medinah.

Abraham Ancer, who finished second at Liberty National, picked up 1,200 points. He moved up 59 spots to No. 8.

Let’s put those points into perspective. Ancer’s 2nd-place finish in the Northern Trust carried twice as many FedEx Cup points (1200) as Tiger Woods’ victory in the Masters (600) – or any of the major victories, not to mention Rory McIlroy’s win at the Players.

Each major – and the Players – allots 600 points for its winner.

Harold Varner III and Jon Rahm, who tied for third Sunday, got more points (650) than Woods, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland or Shane Lowry were awarded for their 2019 major triumphs. Or that McIlroy earned during his victory at TPC Sawgrass in March.

More points for a second or third-place finish in a playoff event than for winning a major?

Like we said, these playoffs are a big deal.

Regular Tour stops offer 500 points for win. The playoff events multiply the points awarded in those weekly events by four.

To Reed’s credit, he again came up big in the Big Apple. He played on Team USA that gave the Europeans death at Liberty National in the 2017 Presidents Cup. Reed won the Northern Trust in 2015 when it was played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale N.Y., on Long Island.

“Captain America” avenged 16 months of winless golf with his 16-under finish in the first playoff event of 2019. He also moved up to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings, after starting the week in 50th played. The top 30 players in the standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta starting on Aug. 22.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standing advance to the BMW Championship this week near Chicago.

Among the big names who need to deliver even bigger at Medinah or their season will be over: Tiger Woods (currently 36th), Jordan Spieth (44th) and Phil Mickelson (46th).

Among the notables whose season ended after they finished outside the top 70 after this week: Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

Here are the current 2018-19 FedEx Cup Standings:

2018-19 FedEx Cup Standings

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS WINS TOP 10’S POINTS
BEHIND LEAD
1 1 Brooks Koepka 19 2,980 3 8
2 50 Patrick Reed 23 2,774 1 4 206
3 2 Rory McIlroy 17 2,670 2 13 310
4 3 Matt Kuchar 20 2,313 2 8 667
5 10 Jon Rahm 18 2,097 1 11 883
6 6 Patrick Cantlay 19 1,957 1 8 1,023
7 4 Xander Schauffele 19 1,858 2 5 1,122
8 67 Abraham Ancer 25 1,822 4 1,158
9 5 Gary Woodland 22 1,820 1 8 1,160
10 7 Dustin Johnson 17 1,819 1 7 1,161
11 9 Webb Simpson 19 1,807 6 1,173
12 11 Justin Rose 15 1,713 1 7 1,267
13 8 Paul Casey 20 1,629 1 6 1,351
14 21 Adam Scott 16 1,564 7 1,416
15 17 Justin Thomas 18 1,475 5 1,505
16 12 Marc Leishman 19 1,415 1 7 1,565
17 13 Rickie Fowler 18 1,391 1 6 1,589
18 14 Chez Reavie 26 1,373 1 5 1,607
19 16 Tony Finau 23 1,371 4 1,609
20 18 Bryson DeChambeau 19 1,336 1 5 1,644
21 22 Kevin Kisner 23 1,325 1 3 1,655
22 33 Brandt Snedeker 25 1,289 5 1,691
23 15 Charles Howell III 25 1,279 1 5 1,701
24 19 Tommy Fleetwood 16 1,234 6 1,746
25 20 Shane Lowry 13 1,162 1 4 1,818
26 23 Sungjae Im 33 1,161 7 1,819
27 31 Corey Conners 26 1,126 1 3 1,854
28 51 Louis Oosthuizen 17 1,109 5 1,871
29 102 Harold Varner III 25 1,108 3 1,872
30 38 Andrew Putnam 22 1,100 3 1,880
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP CUT OFF
31 24 Ryan Palmer 20 1,096 1 6 1,884
32 42 Jason Kokrak 22 1,082 5 1,898
33 30 Hideki Matsuyama 22 1,061 5 1,919
34 25 Francesco Molinari 14 1,061 1 3 1,919
35 26 Scott Piercy 23 1,038 6 1,942
36 27 J.T. Poston 28 1,034 1 3 1,946
37 35 C.T. Pan 24 1,033 1 2 1,947
38 28 Tiger Woods 11 1,003 1 4 1,977
39 44 Billy Horschel 25 999 4 1,981
40 41 Kevin Tway 25 996 1 2 1,984
41 32 Lucas Glover 24 987 6 1,993
42 29 Sung Kang 26 986 1 4 1,994
43 60 Ian Poulter 17 980 6 2,000
44 69 Jordan Spieth 22 960 4 2,020
45 36 Rory Sabbatini 25 936 6 2,044
46 34 Phil Mickelson 19 913 1 2 2,067
47 37 Keith Mitchell 25 900 1 3 2,080
48 39 Jim Furyk 20 890 3 2,090
49 61 Ryan Moore 21 878 2 2,102
50 40 Jason Day 20 865 6 2,115
51 46 Adam Hadwin 23 859 5 2,121
52 47 J.B. Holmes 24 840 1 2 2,140
53 45 Si Woo Kim 27 838 5 2,142
54 43 Nate Lashley 20 836 1 2 2,144
55 48 Kevin Na 19 823 1 3 2,157
56 52 Max Homa 24 806 1 2 2,174
57 49 Collin Morikawa 8 805 1 3 2,175
58 64 Cameron Champ 25 803 1 3 2,177
59 72 Troy Merritt 20 797 4 2,183
60 53 Dylan Frittelli 23 776 1 1 2,204
61 57 Byeong Hun An 21 774 3 2,206
62 63 Vaughn Taylor 26 733 4 2,247
63 56 Joel Dahmen 28 729 2 2,251
64 54 Graeme McDowell 19 729 1 3 2,251
65 55 Adam Long 26 719 1 2 2,261
66 58 Keegan Bradley 24 716 3 2,264
67 59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 18 696 2 2,284
68 90 Wyndham Clark 26 679 3 2,301
69 62 Emiliano Grillo 22 673 2 2,307
70 74 Joaquin Niemann 27 659 4 2,321

