Gabriela Ruffels defeats Albane Valenzuela to win 119th U.S. Women's Amateur

WEST POINT, Miss. – After surviving a late-match caddie change and six lead changes, Gabriela Ruffels of Australia is the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion.

Ruffels won 1 up over Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland with a birdie on the 36th hole at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., on Sunday.

She had taken the lead for only the second time during the match with a birdie putt on the par-3 35th hole after a nearly perfect tee shot.

Valenzuela, who led five times for 18 holes, took the lead one final time on the 30th hole after Ruffels missed a putt for birdie, but lost it on the par-5 33rd hole when she failed to make a birdie putt, even after chipping her ball out of a bunker on the previous shot.

The battle that lasted nearly eight hours, not including a 60-minute break after 18 holes, and it was tied for 11 holes, becoming the most difficult match either player faced, including Valenzuela’s 19-hole semifinal against 15-year-old Megha Ganne on Saturday.

Ruffels, 19, was in command from the beginning of the match as Valenzuela struggled with long putts, making two birdies and winning five out of six holes with par in the first 18 holes, six out of nine overall.

Valenzuela, a rising senior at Stanford and the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur, began the match with a 2 up lead after winning the first and fourth holes, but Ruffels won holes 8-11, including a conceded birdie at 10 to take the largest lead of the match, 3 up.

That’s when Valenzuela’s experience became advantageous. The 21-year-old coming off Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Year honors didn’t panic, but took advantage of Ruffels struggles, rattling off pars on 12-16 to take the 1 up lead. During that five-hole stretch, Ruffels carded four bogeys, including one double bogey, giving way for the first 18 holes to end with a tie.

Her bogey and double bogey on 12 and 13 marked the first time the USC junior lost consecutive holes in all of match play at the Amateur.

Ruffels had the opportunity to win the par-3 17th with a birdie putt, but her shot landed about one inch from the cup to make par. A birdie attempt on 18 after her second stroke landed about nine feet from the hole, leaving it all square after 18 holes.

Valenzuela’s struggles with her putter bled during the afternoon which was played in temperatures over 90 degrees with added humidity that made it feel near 104 degrees. While she won the 21st hole with a long birdie putt to take the lead 1 up, she gave away the lead on the 25th hole after a missed putt from close up. The same story happened again when she briefly regained the lead on 26, but lost it with a missed birdie putt on 28 and again when she lost the lead she gained on 30 on with a missed birdie putt on 33.

In addition to an unrelenting opponent and humid conditions in West Point, Miss., Ruffels switched caddies from USC head coach Justin Silverstein to Mississippi State junior Blair Stockett, whose home course is Old Waverly, on 31st hole as Silverstein had to get to catch a flight for a funeral.

While only Ruffels takes home the Robert Cox Trophy for the next year, both semifinalist qualify for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and for the next 10 U.S. Women’s Amateur events.