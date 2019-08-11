Jason Day parts way with caddie Steve Williams after MC at Northern Trust, report says

Australian pro golfer Jason Day has parted ways with veteran looper Steve Williams.

Day and Williams participated in six events together this season. Their partnership began with the U.S. Open this past June at Pebble Beach, during which Day finished T-21.

During their six-event run, Day just had one top-10 finish (a T-8 at the Travelers Championship) and added a pair of missed cuts – at the British Open and this weekend at the Northern Trust.

Day fell 10 spots to No. 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings following his MC at Liberty National. The top 70 players advanced to the BMW Championship this week at Medinah outside Chicago. But only the top 30 will advance to East Lake and the Tour Championship.

Day will have friend and fellow pro David Lutterus on the bag at the BMW.

The breakup was first reported by Evin Priest of the Australian Associated Press.