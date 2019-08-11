PGA Tour reviewing pace-of-play policy amid Bryson DeChambeau controversy

The PGA Tour announced Sunday in a release that it will take a deeper look at its current pace-of-play policies.

Slow play has been at the forefront throughout this week’s Northern Trust, where Bryson DeChambeau received a dousing of criticism after videos posted to Twitter show an excessive amount of time on two different shots.

The Tour cited ‘recent incidents’ as its reason to review the policy, which previously applied only to groups who have fallen out of position. Now the Tour is looking into all players who take an excessive amount of time, even if their group is in position.

“We know that the individual habits of players when they are preparing to hit a shot can quickly become a focal point in today’s world, and our players and fans are very passionate about this issue,” PGA Tour Chief of Operations Tyler Dennis said. “We have leveraged our ShotLink technology to provide every player with a pace of play report that they can access which breaks down the varying parts of their game and gives feedback on the amount of time on average that the player takes to hit a particular shot.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing this aspect of pace of play and asking ourselves, ‘Is there a better way to do it?’ We think technology definitely plays a key role in all of this and we are thinking about new and innovative ways to use it to address these situations.”

The Tour release outlined both DeChambeau incidents and quoted a lengthy self-defense the golfer issued to reporters Saturday night. It also included comments from Justin Thomas, who was playing in DeChambeau’s group during the round in question.

“I like Bryson as a person, but he’s a slow golfer,” Thomas said. “I hate saying this because I don’t want Bryson to think I’m throwing him under the bus or anything like that, but it’s just unfortunate where the pace of play is in the game at the moment.”

Was standing on the putting green with Koepka's caddie earlier when an irritated Bryson DeChambeau walked up & told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play "to my face". Brooks arrived soon after, got the message & ambled over for a chat with the scientist. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) August 11, 2019

Brooks Koepka has also been outspoken on slow play, and Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch reported that DeChambeau sought out Koepka’s caddie Sunday morning and asked him to tell Koepka to make all comments about slow play to his face.

It’s been a weird week in that regard, but it sounds like all the noise might actually lead to some action at Tour headquarters.