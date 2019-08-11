How much money each golfer won in the Northern Trust

We’re on to Medinah.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs departed Liberty National Golf Course and the New York Metropolitan area Sunday with 70 players in tow for round two of the PGA Tour’s abbreviated postseason starting Thursday outside Chicago.

Patrick Reed won Round 1 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs Sunday with a 16-under finish and a 1-shot victory over Abraham Ancer in the Northern Trust. The victory was worth 2000 points for Reed and propelled him to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup Points standings and assured him a spot in the playoff finale at East Lake in Atlanta and Tour Championship in two weeks. Routine PGA Tour victories are worth 500 FedEx Cup points, while majors and the Players Championship are worth 600.

This marks the second time in four years Reed has won the opening-round of the PGA Tour playoffs. He won the Northern Trust in 2015 when it was held at Bethpage Black.

The FedEx Cup playoffs were shortened from four events to three this year as the calendar was pushed up a month so that the postseason would be finished before the full onset of football.

The Northern Trust will return to Greater Boston in 2020 and come back to Gotham the following year.

Here are the complete results and prize-money listings for the golfers who made the cut at the Northern Trust.

