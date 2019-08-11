Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

How much money each golfer won in the Northern Trust

By August 11, 2019 7:28 pm

We’re on to Medinah.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs departed Liberty National Golf Course and the New York Metropolitan area Sunday with 70 players in tow for round two of the PGA Tour’s abbreviated postseason starting Thursday outside Chicago.

Patrick Reed won Round 1 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs Sunday with a 16-under finish and a 1-shot victory over Abraham Ancer in the Northern Trust. The victory was worth 2000 points for Reed and propelled him to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup Points standings and assured him a spot in the playoff finale at East Lake in Atlanta and Tour Championship in two weeks. Routine PGA Tour victories are worth 500 FedEx Cup points, while majors and the Players Championship are worth 600.

This marks the second time in four years Reed has won the opening-round of the PGA Tour playoffs. He won the Northern Trust in 2015 when it was held at Bethpage Black.

The FedEx Cup playoffs were shortened from four events to three this year as the calendar was pushed up a month so that the postseason would be finished before the full onset of football.

NORTHERN TRUST: Recap | Winner’s Bag | Winner Quotes

The Northern Trust will return to Greater Boston in 2020 and come back to Gotham the following year.

Here are the complete results and prize-money listings for the golfers who made the cut at the Northern Trust.

Northern Trust Results, Prize Money

POS GOLFER PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY FEDEX CUP PTS
1 Patrick Reed -16 66 66 67 69 268 $1,665,000 2000
2 Abraham Ancer -15 67 65 68 69 269 $999,000 1200
T3 Harold Varner III -14 67 67 68 68 270 $536,500 650
T3 Jon Rahm -14 64 68 69 69 270 $536,500 650
5 Adam Scott -13 68 69 69 65 271 $370,000 440
T6 Jordan Spieth -12 67 64 74 67 272 $299,469 355
T6 Rory McIlroy -12 65 68 70 69 272 $299,469 355
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -12 68 65 70 69 272 $299,469 355
T6 Brandt Snedeker -12 71 67 63 71 272 $299,469 355
T10 Ian Poulter -11 68 66 71 68 273 $240,500 290
T10 Justin Rose -11 65 68 69 71 273 $240,500 290
T12 Jason Kokrak -10 68 70 70 66 274 $175,750 227
T12 Andrew Putnam -10 69 64 74 67 274 $175,750 227
T12 Patrick Cantlay -10 70 67 70 67 274 $175,750 227
T12 Kevin Kisner -10 64 70 72 68 274 $175,750 227
T12 Justin Thomas -10 67 68 71 68 274 $175,750 227
T12 Troy Merritt -10 62 70 72 70 274 $175,750 227
T18 Ryan Moore -9 68 72 67 68 275 $129,500 188
T18 Wyndham Clark -9 67 66 73 69 275 $129,500 188
T18 Webb Simpson -9 65 73 67 70 275 $129,500 188
T21 Corey Conners -8 66 71 70 69 276 $103,600 164
T21 Cameron Champ -8 71 70 66 69 276 $103,600 164
T21 Billy Horschel -8 72 67 67 70 276 $103,600 164
T24 Kevin Tway -7 68 73 71 65 277 $74,925 133
T24 Adam Schenk -7 67 72 71 67 277 $74,925 133
T24 C.T. Pan -7 68 67 72 70 277 $74,925 133
T24 Bryson DeChambeau -7 68 68 71 70 277 $74,925 133
T24 Dustin Johnson -7 63 67 74 73 277 $74,925 133
T24 Danny Willett -7 66 70 66 75 277 $74,925 133
T30 Joaquin Niemann -6 70 71 71 66 278 $53,766 93
T30 Branden Grace -6 68 73 71 66 278 $53,766 93
T30 Vaughn Taylor -6 69 68 73 68 278 $53,766 93
T30 Andrew Landry -6 68 67 73 70 278 $53,766 93
T30 Tony Finau -6 65 73 70 70 278 $53,766 93
T30 Brooks Koepka -6 70 69 69 70 278 $53,766 93
T30 Hideki Matsuyama -6 68 68 70 72 278 $53,766 93
T30 Matt Jones -6 67 71 68 72 278 $53,766 93
T38 Jhonattan Vegas -5 72 69 71 67 279 $39,775 64
T38 Sung-jae Im -5 67 68 76 68 279 $39,775 64
T38 Chez Reavie -5 66 74 69 70 279 $39,775 64
T38 Byeong-Hun An -5 73 66 68 72 279 $39,775 64
T38 Max Homa -5 66 71 67 75 279 $39,775 64
T43 Rory Sabbatini -4 68 73 71 68 280 $27,565 41
T43 Aaron Wise -4 68 73 71 68 280 $27,565 41
T43 Chesson Hadley -4 66 72 73 69 280 $27,565 41
T43 Dylan Frittelli -4 69 67 75 69 280 $27,565 41
T43 Adam Hadwin -4 67 71 73 69 280 $27,565 41
T43 Lucas Glover -4 71 68 72 69 280 $27,565 41
T43 Tommy Fleetwood -4 69 72 69 70 280 $27,565 41
T43 Ryan Armour -4 70 68 70 72 280 $27,565 41
T43 Sebastian Munoz -4 70 69 68 73 280 $27,565 41
T52 Collin Morikawa -3 71 70 72 68 281 $21,354 25
T52 Gary Woodland -3 73 68 71 69 281 $21,354 25
T52 J.B. Holmes -3 70 71 69 71 281 $21,354 25
T52 Brian Harman -3 68 71 70 72 281 $21,354 25
T52 Shane Lowry -3 69 67 72 73 281 $21,354 25
T52 Jim Furyk -3 72 66 69 74 281 $21,354 25
T52 Brian Stuard -3 66 69 70 76 281 $21,354 25
T59 Nick Watney -2 71 69 71 71 282 $20,165 19
T59 Cameron Smith -2 67 74 70 71 282 $20,165 19
T59 Tyrrell Hatton -2 69 69 72 72 282 $20,165 19
T59 Russell Henley -2 69 70 70 73 282 $20,165 19
T59 J.T. Poston -2 67 70 70 75 282 $20,165 19
T64 Keegan Bradley -1 70 69 72 72 283 $19,425 16
T64 Keith Mitchell -1 70 70 71 72 283 $19,425 16
T64 Roger Sloan -1 68 70 71 74 283 $19,425 16
T67 Carlos Ortiz E 67 74 73 70 284 $18,778 13
T67 Scott Piercy E 71 70 71 72 284 $18,778 13
T67 Joel Dahmen E 67 69 75 73 284 $18,778 13
T67 Mackenzie Hughes E 73 68 70 73 284 $18,778 13
T71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +1 67 73 76 69 285 $17,945 11
T71 Phil Mickelson +1 72 66 75 72 285 $17,945 11
T71 Talor Gooch +1 74 67 72 72 285 $17,945 11
T71 Matthew Wolff +1 69 71 72 73 285 $17,945 11
T71 Kyle Stanley +1 69 70 72 74 285 $17,945 11
76 Scott Brown +3 70 69 77 71 287 $17,390 10
T77 Charley Hoffman +4 74 67 75 72 288 $16,928 9
T77 Luke List +4 69 70 76 73 288 $16,928 9
T77 Ryan Palmer +4 70 67 78 73 288 $16,928 9
T77 Kevin Na +4 69 67 72 80 288 $16,928 9
81 Danny Lee +5 70 69 73 77 289 $16,465 8
82 Francesco Molinari +6 69 72 75 74 290 $16,280 7
83 Martin Laird +7 71 70 75 75 291 $16,095 7
84 Si Woo Kim +9 70 71 76 76 293 $15,910 6

