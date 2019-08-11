Northern Trust final round Live updates, tee times, TV info

Patrick Reed shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National.

Abraham Ancer is second at 13 under overall while Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm are T-3 and two shots back at 12 under.

Reed is looking for his first victory since the 2018 Masters.

The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 4

1st Tee Sunday

Tee time Players 7:05 a.m. Si Woo Kim 7:10 a.m. Scott Brown, Bud Cauley 7:20 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Martin Laird 7:40 a.m. Luke List, Ryan Palmer 7:50 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Carlos Ortiz 8 a.m. Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa 8:10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee 8:20 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jhonattan Vegas 8:30 a.m. Gary Woodland, Rory Sabbatini 8:40 a.m. Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann 8:50 a.m. Branden Grace, Scott Piercy 9 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im 9:10 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli 9:20 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin 9:30 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover 9:40 a.m. Nick Watney, Keith Mitchell 9:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith 10 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Vaughn Taylor 10:10 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk 10:20 a.m. Roger Sloan, J.B. Holmes 10:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Russell Henley 10:40 a.m. Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie 10:50 a.m. Kevin Na, Shane Lowry 11a.m. Ryan Armour, Jason Kokrak 11:10 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau 11:20 a.m. C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam 11:30 a.m. Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau 11:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay 11:50 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jim Furyk 12 p.m. Ryan Moore, Sebastian Munoz 12:10 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Cameron Champ 12:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner 12:30 p.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 12:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Matt Jones 12:50 p.m. Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth 1 p.m. Webb Simpson, Brian Stuard 1:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson 1:20 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Max Homa 1:30 p.m. Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen 1:40 p.m. Danny Willett, Harold Varner III 1:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Jon Rahm 2 p.m. Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

The Northern Trust TV, online info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)