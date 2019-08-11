Scott Harrington clinches PGA Tour card after leaving golf to help wife fight cancer

There were multiple “winners” at the WinCo Foods Portland Open as 25 players finalized their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-20 season in the Korn Ferry Tour event.

Portland, Ore., native Scott Harrington finished second in the tournament but offered the top sentimental and emotional storyline of the weekend by securing his PGA Tour card. He had taken a leave of absence from professional golf a year ago to care for his wife, Jenn, who is fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Harrington shot a 69 on Sunday to secure his PGA Tour card with a 19th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season standings. This is the first PGA Tour card for the 38-year-old Harrington.

Jenn Harrington, whose cancer is now is remission, was on hand at the 18th green in North Plains, Ore., to greet her husband after he solidified his Tour status.

Portland native Scott Harrington (@ScottyGlf) has secured his first @PGATOUR card! 🎓 https://t.co/vvLyDbIX3c — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 12, 2019

“We’ve been through so much. I just had a feeling all year, even when I got off to a bad start, I knew. I knew this was going to be the year,” Harrington told Golf Channel. “I just love her so much. To do it for her, and everything she’s been through, I just can’t put into words.”

Bo Hoag won the final regular-season Korn Ferry finale and was among those who grabbed a PGA Tour card. He closed out with a 65 Sunday for a 2-shot victory and moved up from No. 31 to No. 7 overall in the final regular-season standings.

Here’s a look at the 25 players moving on to the PGA Tour next season by virtue of their Korn Ferry Tour play in the regular season.

Meet The 25 newest @PGATOUR members who have secured their TOUR cards @PortlandOpen! https://t.co/Z3MsEuqkMX — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 12, 2019

While the top 25 players in the Korn Ferry season standings move up to the PGA Tour next season, all hope is not lost for the rest. The players who finished 26th-75th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season standings will get their opportunity to advance to the PGA Tour in the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Finals. They will be joined by the players who finished 126th-200th in the PGA Tour regular season to battle for 25 additional PGA Tour cards.

The three-stop Korn Ferry Finals begin next week in Columbus, Ohio, then go to to Boise, Idaho, and Evansville, Ind.

Among the most painful finishes Sunday by those who fell outside the top 75 – 41-year-old veteran Edward Loar, the father of triplets, whose birdie putt was left hanging on 18 Sunday; and Vince India, who needed par on the final hole to reach the Korn Ferry Finals but closed with a double bogey.