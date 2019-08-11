Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed's gear at the Northern Trust

The clubs Patrick Reed used to win the 2019 Northern Trust:
DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 125 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT X100; Callaway RAZR X Muscleback (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Artisan prototype (51 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
