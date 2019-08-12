Arizona State leads with six golfers in field at U.S. Amateur

The 119th U.S. Amateur is underway at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina and the field is chock full of some of the top collegiate players.

Here’s a list of the schools with the most players in the field.

Arizona State (6)

Mason Andersen (Fr.), Alejandro Del Rey (Sr.), Won Jun Lee (Sr.), David Puig (Fr.), Blake Wagoner (Sr.), Chun An Yu (Sr.)

Pepperdine (6)

Joe Highsmith (So.), Derek Hitchner (So.), Clay Feagler (Sr.), RJ Manke (Jr.), William Mouw (Fr.), Sahith Theegala (Sr.)

Texas (5)

Parker Coody (So.), Pierceson Coody (So.), Cole Hammer (So.), Will Thomson (Fr.), Travis Vick (Fr.)

Baylor (4)

Cooper Dossey (Sr.), Ryan Grider (Jr.), Travis McInroe (Jr.), Mark Reppe (Jr.)

North Carolina (4)

Ryan Burnett (So.), Ryan Gerard (Jr.), Austin Greaser (Fr.), Austin Hitt (Sr.)

Oklahoma State (4)

Austin Eckroat (Jr.), Aman Gupta (So.), Rasmus Neergaard (So.), Brian Stark (Fr.)

Duke (3)

Steven DiLisio (Sr.), Chandler Eaton (Sr.), Evan Katz (Jr.)

Florida (3)

Ricky Castillo (Fr.), Eugene Hong (So.), Chris Nido (Jr.)

Georgia Tech (3)

Noah Norton (Jr.), Andy Ogletree (Sr.), Luke Schniederjans (Sr.)

Notre Dame (3)

Davis Chatfield (Jr.), Palmer Jackson (Fr.), Hunter Ostrom (Sr.)

San Diego State (3)

Puwit Anupansuebsai (Jr.), Zihao Jin (Jr.), Shiryu (Leo) Oyo (So.)

Stanford (3)

Nate Menon (Jr.), Ethan Ng (So.), Henry Shimp (Sr.)

Texas Tech (3)

Andy Lopez (Jr.), Sandy Scott (Sr.), Jansen Smith (So.)

UCLA (3)

Chaz Aurilia (Fr.), Devon Bling (Jr.), Hide Yoshihara (Sr.)