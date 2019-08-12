2 up, 2 down: Can Jordan Spieth make it to East Lake?

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

Editor’s note: Jeff Sagarin’s rating system is based on a mathematical formula that uses a player’s won-lost-tied record against other players when they play on the same course on the same day, and the stroke differential between those players, then links all players to one another based on common opponents. The ratings give an indication of who is playing well over the past 52 weeks.

PGA Tour

2 up

Jordan Spieth (35)

Been a well-documented rough year for Spieth, who’s in danger of missing the Tour Championship at East Lake for the second consecutive season. Progress was made this week. He shot 4-under 67 Sunday for a T-6 finish, moving up to No. 44 in the FedEx Cup standings. Sneaking inside the top 30 at Medinah would be a huge win for Spieth and help salvage another disappointing season.

Harold Varner III (87)

Came oh-so-close to his first Tour victory with a T-3 at the Northern Trust, jumping up to No. 29 in the FedEx Cup standings. That means he’s now on pace for an appearance in the Tour Championship and if he can play well enough at the BMW Championship to get there, he’ll qualify for the 2020 Masters and tee it up for the first time at Augusta National.

2 Down

Sergio Garcia (44)

Entered the week at No. 65 and in good shape to make the BMW Championship. Now a controversy-filled season is over after Garcia missed the Northern Trust cut to fall out of the top 70 shortly after another on-course incident in which he took a healthy swipe out of a tee box with his driver in Memphis.

Jason Day (46)

He’s safely on to the BMW despite another rough week. Day missed the cut and fell all the way to No. 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he has a lot of work to do in Chicago in order to avoid missing the Tour Championship for the first time since 2012.

– Dan Kilbridge

LPGA

2 Up

Moriya Jutanugarn (21)

Couldn’t keep up with winner Mi Jung Hur Sunday, but it doesn’t change the fact that Moriya is having herself a month. Finished T-2 at the Ladies Scottish Open on the heels of a T-11 at the Women’s Birtish Open and a T-6 at the Evian Championship. Won’t take long at this rate to capture her second career victory.

Jeongeun Lee6 (9)

Moved up to No. 2 in the CME standings after a runner-up finish at the Ladies Scottish Open. Been a special rookie season for Lee6, who won the U.S. Women’s Open in May and bounced back from a missed cut at the Evian Championship by finishing T-9 at the Women’s British Open.

2 Down

Mel Reed (169)

Hasn’t been able to get anything going since a T-3 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Another missed cut in Scotland makes it three missed cuts in her last four starts, including the Women’s British Open.

Jennifer Kupcho (N/A)

Rookie phenom came on strong with a T-2 at the Evian Championship last month, but it’s been a fruitless two weeks since. Missed the cut at 7 over in the Women’s British Open and shot 72-72 to miss the cut in Scotland, falling out of the top 50 in the CME standings in the process.

– Dan Kilbridge

Euro Tour

2 Up

Jon Rahm (6)

Hard to believe the Spaniard hasn’t won on the PGA Tour this year, aside from the team-format Zurich Classic. He came close in the Northern Trust, but again came up short with a T-3 finish, his seventh PGA Tour top-10 of the season. He was above 70 percent in driving accuracy and hitting greens at Liberty National. He hit 76.39 percent of greens over four rounds, and averaged 71.43 percent of fairways. Three bogeys on the back nine in the final round hurt his chances, but he still has two tournaments to get that first Tour win of the year.

Ian Poulter (39)

He’s bounced back well from a disappointing missed cut in the Open Championship with consecutive top 10-finishes in the WGC–FedEx St Jude Invitational (T8) and Northern Trust (T10). Only a third-round 71 stopped him from finishing higher in the latter. Other than 16th-best in sand saves on Tour, getting up and down from bunkers 60 percent of the time, Poulter’s overall stats aren’t that impressive. For example, he only averaged 275 yards per drive at Liberty National. He’s just a dogged competitor who knows how to get the job done along with the long bombers.

2 Down

Graeme McDowell (73)

GMac’s game has gone into stall mode since he finished T-8 in the RBC Canadian Open to qualify for the Open Championship in his hometown of Portrush. He finished T-57 there after two missed cuts. He’s just missed another in the Northern Trust to have the weekend off for the third time in four tournaments after not missing a cut all year. Hitting just 44.44 percent of fairways at Liberty National explains why he got another weekend off.

Sergio Garcia (44)

It hasn’t been a great year for the Spaniard. Not only has he played poorly, he’s behaved badly as well, attracting controversy for breaches of etiquette that have further tarnished his reputation. If he was hoping to let his clubs do the talking then it didn’t work in the Northern Trust. A pair of 73s gave him the weekend off. He’s been poor off the tee and with approach shots all year. He ranks 152nd on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, and 174th in greens in regulation.

– Alistair Tait