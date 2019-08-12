Kevin Na withdraws from BMW Championship to be with expectant wife

Kevin Na withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday, leaving the penultimate event of this PGA Tour season with 69 players.

Na is ranked 55th in the FedEx Cup point standings, which means his season is effectively over, as only the top 30 players in the standings will advance to East Lake next week.

Na has returned home to Las Vegas to be with his wife, Julianne Na, who is pregnant with their second child, reports Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio.

The Na’s lone child, Sophia Ria, will turn 3 on Aug. 26.

Na, 35, won the Charles Schwab Challenge earlier this season by 4 shots over Tony Finau. He made headlines by giving away the tournament’s unique automotive trophy – a fully-restored 1973 Dodge Challenger – to caddie Kevin Harms.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Prize Money | Field

Na has three wins on the PGA Tour in his career. He finished T-77 at 4-over in the Northern Trust on Sunday.

The BMW Championship is a no-cut event, so each golfer participating is guaranteed a payday. Under a 70-player format, the last-place finish is worth $18,500, while the No. 10 finisher gets $249,750 and the winner gets $1.665 million.