How Mississippi State's Blair Stockett helped Gabriela Ruffels win the U.S. Women's Amateur

WEST POINT, Miss. – When Gabriela Ruffels rolled in her swinging right-to-left birdie putt on the 18th green at Old Waverly Golf Club on Sunday, she dropped her shoulders in relief as the gallery cheered and applauded.

Ruffels defeated Albane Valenzuela, the No. 5 ranked amateur in the world, and became the first Australian born player to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

It was a historic moment – one Mississippi State junior golfer Blair Stockett will remember forever. Stockett walked among other spectators during most of the grueling 36-hole match, but she served as Ruffels’ caddie during the final four holes.

Ruffels gave Stockett – who was still wearing the caddie bib with Ruffels name on it – a special shoutout during her victory speech outside Old Waverly’s clubhouse. She thanked her for stepping in and helping her win the biggest tournament of her life.

“She’s such a sweet, nice person,” Ruffels, a junior at Southern California, said. “I just needed someone to calm me down. Someone to talk to because I didn’t want to be by myself out there. She was great. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Working with the champion was not Stockett’s first foray into caddying during the tournament. She was 16-year-old Lucy Li’s caddie earlier in the event, too.

Li made it all the way to the quarterfinals with the help of Stockett’s extensive knowledge of the course she routinely practices on as a member of the Mississippi State women’s golf team.

“I know the course very well,” Stockett told the Clarion Ledger. “I was comfortable with giving players advice.”

Still, Stockett would have loved to be the one wielding clubs on the course, not the one carrying the bag that holds them. She came close to making that a reality.

Stockett tried to qualify for the event at a sectional tournament in Dayton, Ohio, on July 11. She missed the mark by three strokes after firing a respectable 2-over 74 at Walnut Grove Country Club.

So instead of teeing it up on her home course, she had to roam the grounds in a different capacity. Little did she know her work as a caddie wasn’t finished when Li was eliminated from the tournament.

‘I need someone to talk to’