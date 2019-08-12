BMW Championship: A look at the 70-player field by FedEx Cup rank

The BMW Championship offers a stellar field, as one might expect in the second-round of the three-stage FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Seventy golfers qualified for this week’s tournament and the chance to earn one of 30 spots in the season-finale Tour Championship.

Much of the golf oxygen surrounding Medinah Country Club No. 3 near Chicago will be consumed with talk of Tiger Woods. His fate both this weekend and this season is far from adjudicated.

The 2019 version of Tiger is nearly extinct heading into Medinah. The 15-time major champion tapped out at Liberty National this past weekend after posting a 75 on Thursday that was likely as painful to play as it was to watch. He fell to 36th in the FedEx Cup Standings. He will need a strong showing – in addition to simply showing up – at Medinah in order to make a return to East Lake and defend his Tour Championship title.

Although talk of Woods’ ailments have centered around his oft-fused back, he left Jersey City on Friday because of a strained oblique muscle.

Soft muscle tissue injuries can take anywhere from here to eternity to heal. Woods’ status, thus, remains a mystery. Woods does have history at his back here. He won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships at Medinah.

While Woods gimps toward the Midwest, World and FedEx Cup No. 1 Brooks Koepka held his top spot with a T-30 finish at the Northern Trust. Patrick Reed, complete with Captain America shield, soared into second place with his 2000-point victory at Liberty National.

Given the bundle of points available this weekend and next – the FedEx Cup Points title is anything but certain for Kopeka.

Here is a look at the current BMW Championship field, which encompasses the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings.

2018-19 BMW Championship Field By Rank