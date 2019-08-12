Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
BMW Championship: A look at the 70-player field by FedEx Cup rank

BMW Championship: A look at the 70-player field by FedEx Cup rank

BMW Championship: A look at the 70-player field by FedEx Cup rank

August 12, 2019

The BMW Championship offers a stellar field, as one might expect in the second-round of the three-stage FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Seventy golfers qualified for this week’s tournament and the chance to earn one of 30 spots in the season-finale Tour Championship.

Much of the golf oxygen surrounding Medinah Country Club No. 3 near Chicago will be consumed with talk of Tiger Woods. His fate both this weekend and this season is far from adjudicated.

The 2019 version of Tiger is nearly extinct heading into Medinah. The 15-time major champion tapped out at Liberty National this past weekend after posting a 75 on Thursday that was likely as painful to play as it was to watch. He fell to 36th in the FedEx Cup Standings. He will need a strong showing – in addition to simply showing up – at Medinah in order to make a return to East Lake and defend his Tour Championship title.

Although talk of Woods’ ailments have centered around his oft-fused back, he left Jersey City on Friday because of a strained oblique muscle.

Soft muscle tissue injuries can take anywhere from here to eternity to heal. Woods’ status, thus, remains a mystery. Woods does have history at his back here. He won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships at Medinah.

While Woods gimps toward the Midwest, World and FedEx Cup No. 1 Brooks Koepka held his top spot with a T-30 finish at the Northern Trust. Patrick Reed, complete with Captain America shield, soared into second place with his 2000-point victory at Liberty National.

Given the bundle of points available this weekend and next – the FedEx Cup Points title is anything but certain for Kopeka.

Here is a look at the current BMW Championship field, which encompasses the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings.

2018-19 BMW Championship Field By Rank

FEDEX CUP RANK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS WINS TOP 10’S POINTS
BEHIND LEAD
1 1 Brooks Koepka 19 2,980 3 8
2 50 Patrick Reed 23 2,774 1 4 206
3 2 Rory McIlroy 17 2,670 2 13 310
4 3 Matt Kuchar 20 2,313 2 8 667
5 10 Jon Rahm 18 2,097 1 11 883
6 6 Patrick Cantlay 19 1,957 1 8 1,023
7 4 Xander Schauffele 19 1,858 2 5 1,122
8 67 Abraham Ancer 25 1,822 4 1,158
9 5 Gary Woodland 22 1,820 1 8 1,160
10 7 Dustin Johnson 17 1,819 1 7 1,161
11 9 Webb Simpson 19 1,807 6 1,173
12 11 Justin Rose 15 1,713 1 7 1,267
13 8 Paul Casey 20 1,629 1 6 1,351
14 21 Adam Scott 16 1,564 7 1,416
15 17 Justin Thomas 18 1,475 5 1,505
16 12 Marc Leishman 19 1,415 1 7 1,565
17 13 Rickie Fowler 18 1,391 1 6 1,589
18 14 Chez Reavie 26 1,373 1 5 1,607
19 16 Tony Finau 23 1,371 4 1,609
20 18 Bryson DeChambeau 19 1,336 1 5 1,644
21 22 Kevin Kisner 23 1,325 1 3 1,655
22 33 Brandt Snedeker 25 1,289 5 1,691
23 15 Charles Howell III 25 1,279 1 5 1,701
24 19 Tommy Fleetwood 16 1,234 6 1,746
25 20 Shane Lowry 13 1,162 1 4 1,818
26 23 Sungjae Im 33 1,161 7 1,819
27 31 Corey Conners 26 1,126 1 3 1,854
28 51 Louis Oosthuizen 17 1,109 5 1,871
29 102 Harold Varner III 25 1,108 3 1,872
30 38 Andrew Putnam 22 1,100 3 1,880
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP CUT OFF
31 24 Ryan Palmer 20 1,096 1 6 1,884
32 42 Jason Kokrak 22 1,082 5 1,898
33 30 Hideki Matsuyama 22 1,061 5 1,919
34 25 Francesco Molinari 14 1,061 1 3 1,919
35 26 Scott Piercy 23 1,038 6 1,942
36 27 J.T. Poston 28 1,034 1 3 1,946
37 35 C.T. Pan 24 1,033 1 2 1,947
38 28 Tiger Woods 11 1,003 1 4 1,977
39 44 Billy Horschel 25 999 4 1,981
40 41 Kevin Tway 25 996 1 2 1,984
41 32 Lucas Glover 24 987 6 1,993
42 29 Sung Kang 26 986 1 4 1,994
43 60 Ian Poulter 17 980 6 2,000
44 69 Jordan Spieth 22 960 4 2,020
45 36 Rory Sabbatini 25 936 6 2,044
46 34 Phil Mickelson 19 913 1 2 2,067
47 37 Keith Mitchell 25 900 1 3 2,080
48 39 Jim Furyk 20 890 3 2,090
49 61 Ryan Moore 21 878 2 2,102
50 40 Jason Day 20 865 6 2,115
51 46 Adam Hadwin 23 859 5 2,121
52 47 J.B. Holmes 24 840 1 2 2,140
53 45 Si Woo Kim 27 838 5 2,142
54 43 Nate Lashley 20 836 1 2 2,144
55 48 Kevin Na 19 823 1 3 2,157
56 52 Max Homa 24 806 1 2 2,174
57 49 Collin Morikawa 8 805 1 3 2,175
58 64 Cameron Champ 25 803 1 3 2,177
59 72 Troy Merritt 20 797 4 2,183
60 53 Dylan Frittelli 23 776 1 1 2,204
61 57 Byeong Hun An 21 774 3 2,206
62 63 Vaughn Taylor 26 733 4 2,247
63 56 Joel Dahmen 28 729 2 2,251
64 54 Graeme McDowell 19 729 1 3 2,251
65 55 Adam Long 26 719 1 2 2,261
66 58 Keegan Bradley 24 716 3 2,264
67 59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 18 696 2 2,284
68 90 Wyndham Clark 26 679 3 2,301
69 62 Emiliano Grillo 22 673 2 2,307
70 74 Joaquin Niemann 27 659 4 2,321

