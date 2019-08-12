BMW Championship Prize Money: How much can each player earn at Medinah

There’s plenty of prize money available at the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship this week at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
The FedEx Cup Playoff event does not feature a 36-hole cut. And while only 30 players will advance to East Lake and the Tour Championship next week, all 70 who are eligible to play have the chance to pick up some decent bank starting on Thursday.
The winner gets $1.665 million of the $9.25 million BMW Championship purse, in addition to 2000 FedExCup Points. The BMW is the second stop in the three-event playoff.
Nearly $1 million is set aside for the second-place finisher, $999,000. The pot is slightly larger that it was a year ago, when Keegan Bradley won at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia and earned $1.62 million.
Perhaps even more important is the No. 1 golfer in the FedEx Cup Standings after the BMW Championship will enter the Tour Championship at 10-under and hold a 2-shot lead over the 2nd-place entrant.
Here’s a look at the payout based on a 70-player field. Kevin Na withdrew from the BMW on Monday, leaving only 69 players entered.
2019 BMW Championship Prize Money
1. $1.665 million
2: $999,000
3: $629,000
4: $444,000
5: $370,000
6: $333,000
7: $309,875
8: $286,750
9: $268,250
10: $249,750
11: $231,250
12: $212,750
13: $194,250
14: $175,750
15: $166,500
16: $157,250
17: $148,000
18: $138,750
19: $129,500
20: $120,250
21: $111,000
22: $103,600
23: $96,200
24: $88,800
25: $81,400
26: $74,000
27: $71,225
28: $68,450
29: $65,675
30: $62,900
31: $60,125
32: $57,350
33: $54,575
34: $52,263
35: $49,950
36: $47,638
37: $45,325
38: $43,475
39: $41,625
40: $39,775
41: $37,925
42: $36,075
43: $34,225
44: $32,375
45: $30,525
46: $28,675
47: $26,825
48: $25,345
49: $24,050
50: $23,310
51: $22,755
52: $22,200
53: $21,830
54: $21,460
55: $21,275
56: $21,090
57: $20,905
58: $20,720
59: $20,535
60: $20,350
61: $20,165
62: $19,980
63: $19,795
64: $19,610
65: $19,425
66: $19,240
67: $19,055
68: $18,870
69: $18,685
70: $18,500
