BMW Championship Prize Money: How much can each player earn at Medinah

There’s plenty of prize money available at the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship this week at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

The FedEx Cup Playoff event does not feature a 36-hole cut. And while only 30 players will advance to East Lake and the Tour Championship next week, all 70 who are eligible to play have the chance to pick up some decent bank starting on Thursday.

The winner gets $1.665 million of the $9.25 million BMW Championship purse, in addition to 2000 FedExCup Points. The BMW is the second stop in the three-event playoff.

Nearly $1 million is set aside for the second-place finisher, $999,000. The pot is slightly larger that it was a year ago, when Keegan Bradley won at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia and earned $1.62 million.

Perhaps even more important is the No. 1 golfer in the FedEx Cup Standings after the BMW Championship will enter the Tour Championship at 10-under and hold a 2-shot lead over the 2nd-place entrant.

Here’s a look at the payout based on a 70-player field. Kevin Na withdrew from the BMW on Monday, leaving only 69 players entered.

2019 BMW Championship Prize Money

1. $1.665 million

2: $999,000

3: $629,000

4: $444,000

5: $370,000

6: $333,000

7: $309,875

8: $286,750

9: $268,250

10: $249,750

11: $231,250

12: $212,750

13: $194,250

14: $175,750

15: $166,500

16: $157,250

17: $148,000

18: $138,750

19: $129,500

20: $120,250

21: $111,000

22: $103,600

23: $96,200

24: $88,800

25: $81,400

26: $74,000

27: $71,225

28: $68,450

29: $65,675

30: $62,900

31: $60,125

32: $57,350

33: $54,575

34: $52,263

35: $49,950

36: $47,638

37: $45,325

38: $43,475

39: $41,625

40: $39,775

41: $37,925

42: $36,075

43: $34,225

44: $32,375

45: $30,525

46: $28,675

47: $26,825

48: $25,345

49: $24,050

50: $23,310

51: $22,755

52: $22,200

53: $21,830

54: $21,460

55: $21,275

56: $21,090

57: $20,905

58: $20,720

59: $20,535

60: $20,350

61: $20,165

62: $19,980

63: $19,795

64: $19,610

65: $19,425

66: $19,240

67: $19,055

68: $18,870

69: $18,685

70: $18,500